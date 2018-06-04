Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area grads celebrate commencement

Tribune-Review | Monday, June 4, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area's Class of 2018 took their final bows during commencement at Titan Stadium on Friday, June 1, 2018.

