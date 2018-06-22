Hampton teen named Western Pennsylvania Positive Athlete of the Year

A positive attitude won recent Hampton graduate Greg Susi a Western Pennsylvania Positive Athlete of the Year award for baseball and a $5,000 scholarship.

Susi was one of more than 100 baseball nominations for the 2017-18 Western Pennsylvania Positive Athlete of the Year, according to Scott Pederson, president and chief executive officer for the Positive Athlete organization.

This also made him eligible for the Mylan Male Positive Athlete of the Year award, of which he won, which is a $5,000 college scholarship. He was awarded the scholarship at the Western Pennsylvania Positive Athlete banquet last week, where former Steelers Hines Ward, ambassador to the organization, helped present.

Susi, 18, said being positive is the best way to live life on and off the field.

“You can only control things that are within your grasp,” said Susi.

For instance, he might not be able to control a unfavorable situation, such as when playing ball, but a person can control how they react. And that makes all the difference.

Gary Wilson, the head varsity baseball coach at Hampton, said Susi is a leader in his sport and all areas of his life. Nominating him for positive athlete was a “no-brainer.”

At the ceremony, Susi's athletic accomplishments, included earning three varsity baseball letters and being a positive team leader and captain the past two years. Academically he graduated summa cum laude with a grade-point average of 4.8 and was a Senior Scholar, designated for the top 10 percent of class.

Susi has been playing baseball for about 14 years and he also plays on the Catholic Youth Organization basketball league, he said.

Overall, the Allison Park resident was reserved when discussing his good deeds or accomplishments, but a biography on the teen was provided by Pederson. This includes working with Nancy Heil's Ministry for the Poor and Homeless of Pittsburgh and collecting Christmas gifts for children. He also served many hours as project organizer and as a participant for the “Christmas in the Streets” program. He created flyers and spread the word about a Christmas toy collection he was conducting in the Pittsburgh area and then organized some of his peers to help him wrap the gifts and categorize them by age and gender. His volunteer service also includes an annual mission trip to Preston County, W. Va., spending 40 plus hours a year for the past two years helping the less fortunate, and volunteering at the homeless shelters. There he serves breakfast and other meals, and even helped build a very long staircase for a family with a steep hill in their backyard.

Ward helped present the award.

“This is the seventh year for the Positive Athlete program in Western Pennsylvania, and the stories of our nominees continue to amaze me,” Ward said. “I was always credited with having a positive influence on my team during my days with the Steelers, but the stories I hear about kids like Greg really inspire me to be a better person”

Susi credits many things to his good outlook, including to the positivity exhibited by his older sister, who died when he was just 2 months old.

Though he doesn't remember her, he hears the stories of her outlook on life.

“I know she really cherished every day. If she had a positive attitude, I can too,” he said. He also has an older brother. His parents Michael and Paula, help him be positive, too, he said.

He said when he does have challenges, such as a hard class, he looks for the bright side.

“Even in bad situations there's always a silver lining. There's always something to learn,” he said.

Wilson said Susi was instrumental in rallying support for Will Pilarski, a Hampton 10-year-old who died from cancer this past year. Pilarski, who played baseball himself, was often a bat boy for the team.

“He leads by example on and off the field,” said Wilson, whose been coaching at Hampton for more than 20 years.

Wilson noted Susi also was on the student council, helps volunteer at Wilson's baseball camp and is a certified lifeguard. He also acknowledged the teen's humility on his accomplishments.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.