Shaler Garden Club maps 5 must-see stops on 'Great Gardens Tour' in June

Details: Guests will drive to tour locations. Carpooling is encouraged. Event will occur rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the library. For more information, call 412-486-0211.

Tickets: $12 in advance; $15 day of tour at the library

Where: Five local gardens; attendees may pick up their maps with the locations from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the event day at Shaler North Hills Library, 1822 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.

Karen Lampman has developed the property surrounding her Allison Park home into one she can enjoy regardless of the season or time of day.

“We have tons of perennials, and we embellish with annuals,” she said of gardening with her husband, DeWitt. “We have some different, unique shrubs and trees in our landscaping plan. So, we try to develop it so that there's something blooming in every season.”

The Lampmans' yard contains solar-powered, decorative glass stakes and an arbor surrounded by LED lights.

“We sit on our deck in the evening and after dinner, have a glass of wine and turn on smooth jazz and look at the beautiful lights in the garden and the beautiful arbor, and it's very relaxing for us.”

The garden is among five stops on the 11th annual Shaler Great Gardens Tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24, co-sponsored by the Shaler Garden Club and Shaler North Hills Library. Owners and club docents will be available to answer questions during the self-guided tour.

Guests may view the Lampmans' Hinoki pom tree, espalier magnolia trees, weeping atlas cedar and ‘Crimson Queen' Japanese maple.

Lampman said that her nearly 20 frog statues supply “whimsy” to her garden.

“I've got one in a yoga position. I've got two dancing. They're all over.”

Frogs would fit in at Charles and Pat Shuker's Glenshaw garden, featuring three waterfalls emptying into a koi pond.

“It's nice: the sound of the water flowing. You know, it's work. It's maintenance. It takes a month or so to get everything going,” Pat Shuker said of tending to the water features.

The Shukers have transformed their steep backyard by adding a S-shaped wall.

Charles Shuker, a retired truck driver for a concrete company, has constructed all of the additions, aside from the pond.

“He has done some pretty amazing things. He put in a Belgian block sidewalk in the back. We have a patio on the side. We have a porch on the back of the house. It just made a very interesting backyard,” Pat Shuker said.

Yarrow, azaleas, hydrangeas, coneflowers, bee balm, and spirea provide color. “It just looks so pretty with the three colors together: yellow, purple and pink,” she said.

Similarly, Marieanne Altenbaugh has spent decades altering a hilly yard lacking in top soil.

“You literally could not plant anything. They just didn't grow. There just wasn't dirt there. It was just stone and everything else. We had tried growing things and you just couldn't.”

Her husband, Richard, saw raised gardens in Philadelphia and suggested that the couple experiment with the technique. To Altenbaugh's surprise, gardening with the beds was easier than she had anticipated. They now use them to plant trees, shrubs and perennials, such as tulip poplar, mimosa, ornamental cherry and Bradford pear trees and American and Japanese holly, hibiscus and rose of Sharon.

Altenbaugh thinks her husband has utilized his college experience installing swimming pools to build their yard's pathways. Additionally, he built their deck. They hired someone to build a boulder wall.

Guests also will view gardens belonging to Patricia Fries — her son, John, designed and installed her garden — and Elaine Lowes. Event proceeds will benefit the Shaler North Hills Library. Refreshments and a raffle ticket for a gift basket are included with tickets. Last year's event raised $2,000, said library Director Sharon McRae.

She thanked Shaler Garden Club members for their ongoing support and homeowners for welcoming the community into their gardens.