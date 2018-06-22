Hampton school board passes final budget

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A final 2018-19 budget for the Hampton Township School District was passed at a recent school board meeting, with no major changes since its presentation June 4, including class size or staffing.

The Hampton school board voted in favor of the budget, 7-0, with two board members absent, Lawrence Vasko and Pam Lamagna.

The 2018-19 general fund expenditure of $52,228,959 is an increase of almost $1.5 million or 2.95 percent over last year. And the general fund revenue projection at the current millage rate of 18.77 mills is $51,039,718, an increase of approximately $1.2 million or 2.43 percent.

There will be a less than 1 percent increase of the millage rate at .18 mills for next school year. The 2018-19 millage rate is approved at 18.95 mills.

This has dropped from the first proposed increase of 0.29 mills, when the preliminary budget was first presented in April.

“An increase of less than 1 percent is amazing,” said school board member Gail Litwiler.

Once again, parents addressed the board regarding classroom sizes, particularly those in the incoming fifth-grades at Poff and Wyland elementaries.

This final budget is capping 27 students in the fifth-grade at those schools. Any new students will be sent to Central, which is projected now at 25. There are two fifth grades proposed for Poff and three for Wyland. A long-term substitute classroom-size reduction teacher is in the budget for fourth grade at Poff, which would allow for a projected 18 students in three classrooms.

Dr. Michael Loughead, the district superintendent, also addressed the school board at last week's meeting, saying in response to the concerns by some parents at the June 4 board meeting, and over the week, he decided to once again observe the fourth grades at the elementaries. He said he wanted to be comfortable with what was being proposed.

After the most recent observation and speaking with teachers and principals, he said he “feels very confident” on recommending three sections at fifth-grade at Wyland and two at that level at Poff.

He stated they will have the necessary support for students with emotional needs, academic needs and special needs. As a safety net, they will have a paraeducator available to help at Poff and Wyland whom they can designate to the fifth grade. While he notes this is not required, it will provide the additional level of support.

And he said teachers extensively communicate to the next grade level on each student.

“No one is going to slip through the cracks because a teacher isn't going to know their needs,” he said.

First grade at Poff and kindergarten at Wyland are also being monitored for classroom reduction sizes.

Loughead said kindergarten enrollment can change as parents occasionally enroll students and disenroll prior to the school year.

“I don't think we'll have a final reading on that until late July or early August,” he said.

Also, recently approved and added to the district are several positions including a safety and security position. This person will work with the high school administration and school resource officer as specified by the building principal regarding the overall safety and security of students and staff, according to the posted description.

Scott Scuillo, a former paraeducator for the district, was hired and approved for this position last month.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.