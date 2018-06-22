Shaler Area OKs budget with quarter-mill tax increase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shaler Area School Board approved a nearly $84.97 million final budget June 20, with a 0.25-mill property tax increase for 2018-19.

The budget lists roughly $81.8 million in revenues and $85 million in expenditures. The district plans to balance its budget utilizing the tax increase and $2.8 million from its fund balance, which will generate approximately $400,000 in additional revenue.

It contains a 1.1 percent increase over the 2017-18 millage rate, meaning that a homeowner with the district's median assessed property value of $124,700 would pay an additional $31.18 annually in taxes.

Taxpayers are eligible for 2 percent discounts for property tax payments received within two months of the date of tax notices; taxpayers failing to pay within four months of the notices will receive 10 percent penalties.

School directors Steve Romac, Suzanna Donahue and Tim Gapsky dissented.

In an email, Gapsky addressed his concerns regarding the budget for what he considers an “unbalanced district” with too many administration employees.

“I am not a big fan of people losing their positions, but I am elected to protect and oversee school finances and to make Shaler Area the best school district possible and safest school district possible.

“I do understand that this puts the superintendent in a tough situation, but when we hired Mr. Aiken we felt strongly, and still do, that he can handle tough situations. He has made a lot of tough decisions in the two plus years that he has been here.”

Board member Jeanne Petrovich questioned why the budget called for an approximately $335 decrease in student transportation costs. Sherri Ludwig, district business affairs director, said that it is due to a decrease in ABC Transit buses and monitors.

The budget delegates funding for the following upcoming security projects: upgrading the emergency and exterior lighting at Burchfield Primary, Marzolf Primary and Shaler Area Elementary; constructing an entrance vestibule at Reserve Primary and improving Shaler Area Elementary's entrance. The plan also considers the anticipated completion of Scott Primary School and sale of Jeffery Primary School, according to Ludwig.

The largest line item is for increases to employees' salaries and benefits, with salaries increasing by 2.47 percent, or approximately $900,000, and benefits increasing 3.46 percent or $828,000. Of the increase, $644,000 is due to the district's rising contribution rate to the Public School Employees' Retirement System, or PSERS.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.