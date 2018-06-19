Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton Community Pool helps people beat the heat

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
Sophia Zebrine, 11, of Hampton cools off at Hampton Community Pool on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Sophia Zebrine, 11, of Hampton cools off at Hampton Community Pool on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Greyson Lowery, 10, of Hampton goes down the slide at Hampton Community Pool on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Greyson Lowery, 10, of Hampton goes down the slide at Hampton Community Pool on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Dominic Enie jumps into Hampton Community Pool on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Dominic Enie jumps into Hampton Community Pool on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Nathaniel Jones, 9, of Wexford does a cannon ball at Hampton Community Pool on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Nathaniel Jones, 9, of Wexford does a cannon ball at Hampton Community Pool on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Vivian Gillott, 2, of Hampton cools off with Mermaid Barbie at Hampton Community Pool on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Vivian Gillott, 2, of Hampton cools off with Mermaid Barbie at Hampton Community Pool on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Kids cool off at Hampton Community Pool on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Kids cool off at Hampton Community Pool on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
The slide is a great way to help beat the heat at Hampton Community Pool.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The slide is a great way to help beat the heat at Hampton Community Pool.

Updated 7 hours ago

On Tuesday, June 19, Hampton Community Pool was the place to be as the region has been dealing with the first truly hot weather of the summer. For details on pool pass rates, call 412-487-7870. The pool is located in Hampton Community Park at 3101 McCully Road, Allison Park.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me