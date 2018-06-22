Hampton teen wins City Theater's Playwright contest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A school creative writing project is giving one Hampton graduate a chance to experience the work of a professional playwright.

Emma Hodil was one of six winners in Western Pennsylvania for City Theater's EQT Annual Young Theater Playwright contests for her story “It's Not Cursed, I Promise.” Three high school and three middle school winners will receive a professional production of their play during the EQT Young Playwright Festival in October, said Kristin Link, City Theater director of Education and Accessibility.

“I would describe my play as a comedic half-fantasy with relatable characters,” said Hodil, 18, who's excited to work on her play over the summer.

“I'm most looking forward to receiving writing advice from the professionals at the City Theatre,” said the Hampton Township resident.

Savina Cupps is the creative writing teacher at Hampton High School who has been getting her class involved in this contest for three years now. The students spend about a month working on a 30-page play. She said this is the first time one of her students placed in the contest. They did have an honorable mention one year.

“Emma really took it to heart. You can tell she's so passionate about writing,” Cupps said.

Cupps said while Hodil's play had comedic elements, it also was “deep, too.”

“It was just hilarious. She's so masterful. it was so hard to give her corrective feedback,” said Cupps, who started teaching at Hampton in 2006.

Hodil's play was one of nearly 400 submissions from classrooms and students this year, according to Link.

“This was my first time competing in the contest, and I'm honestly thrilled,” Link said.

Link said it's difficult to list attributes that make a play win, but most winners seem to have a unique point of view.

“That's certainly was the case with Emma's piece,” Link said.

She said the new graduate's play had “a lot of heart, a lot of humor” and was “really thoroughly entertaining.”

Link said the winners get a real experience of putting their play together. They'll work with a dramaturg, a play mentor, and a play writing coach who will help fine tune their work and get it stage ready.

Link said it's very much a hands-on learning experience.

“We ask a lot of them. They really dig in and do some work on their plays,” said Link, who's been at the City Theater for 10 years.

Students who won can participate in a major part of the process, such as rehearsals, set designing, revisions, and even public relations work.

The plays will have all professional performers, actors, directors and designers, Link said.

Hodil will be a freshman at Westminster College in New Wilmington this fall with plans to major in early education. But she hopes to continue writing and possibly minor in creative writing, she said.

The public performances of the young playwrights' plays will be Oct. 20-21. Public tickets will go on sale July 30, according to the City Theater press release.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.