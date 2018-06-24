Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Sample Road bridge project beginning July 7

Natalie Beneviat | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 8:47 p.m.
Reconstructing this bridge on Sample Road in Hampton is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Reconstructing this bridge on Sample Road in Hampton is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks.

Updated 15 hours ago

Total reconstruction of the bridge on Sample Road in Hampton Township is set to begin July 7, according to Steve Cowan, press officer for the PennDOT Engineering District 11-0.

The project, which was announced last December, will require closure of the road for approximately 10 to 12 weeks. It's specifically planned to be closed from July 7 to Aug. 21, Cowan said.

Drivers will be rerouted by using Sample Road, Mt. Royal Boulevard, Ferguson Road and Peebles Road.

The project will entail a full superstructure replacement, which will include removal of the existing concrete deck and T-beam structure, according to PennDOT. The existing abutments and piers will remain in place and a new steel multigirder superstructure and new concrete deck will be constructed. Some approach roadway and guiderail updates will also be completed.

“The replacement work is part of a $2.28 million bridge contract,” said Cowan.

There wasn't much concern at that time, except from nearby Maureen Lah, who is owner of It's All About Kids Inc. daycare facility, located on Sample Road near the project.

Chris Lochner, municipal manager for the township, said he hasn't heard much feedback from residents, but anticipates some comments once construction starts. He said the school expressed some concern over bus routes if the construction should last to the beginning of school.

Other upcoming PennDOT road work includes Wildwood Sample Road milling and paving work beginning in late June. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the roadway weekdays while the work occurs. The project is part of a group paving contract worth $7.04 million, said Cowan.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me