Sample Road bridge project beginning July 7

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Total reconstruction of the bridge on Sample Road in Hampton Township is set to begin July 7, according to Steve Cowan, press officer for the PennDOT Engineering District 11-0.

The project, which was announced last December, will require closure of the road for approximately 10 to 12 weeks. It's specifically planned to be closed from July 7 to Aug. 21, Cowan said.

Drivers will be rerouted by using Sample Road, Mt. Royal Boulevard, Ferguson Road and Peebles Road.

The project will entail a full superstructure replacement, which will include removal of the existing concrete deck and T-beam structure, according to PennDOT. The existing abutments and piers will remain in place and a new steel multigirder superstructure and new concrete deck will be constructed. Some approach roadway and guiderail updates will also be completed.

“The replacement work is part of a $2.28 million bridge contract,” said Cowan.

There wasn't much concern at that time, except from nearby Maureen Lah, who is owner of It's All About Kids Inc. daycare facility, located on Sample Road near the project.

Chris Lochner, municipal manager for the township, said he hasn't heard much feedback from residents, but anticipates some comments once construction starts. He said the school expressed some concern over bus routes if the construction should last to the beginning of school.

Other upcoming PennDOT road work includes Wildwood Sample Road milling and paving work beginning in late June. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the roadway weekdays while the work occurs. The project is part of a group paving contract worth $7.04 million, said Cowan.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.