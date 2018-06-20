Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Blessed Trinity Academy wins Diocesan soccer championship

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 7:18 p.m.
Blessed Trinity Academy's soccer team: Dan DeLuca, front left, Max Noullet, Matt Graper, Max Rottmann, Anna Waskiewicz, Maddy Cigna and Bella Jones. Second row: Craig Clonz (coach) Trip McSorely, JP Byrnes, John Byrnes (coach), Jack Noullet, Michael Mulcahy, Tyler Cannon, Zach Katz, Joseph Heller, Adam Richie, Max Regan, Aiden Herman, Mikey Restori, Claudia Clonz, Abby Stover, Kya Broskey, Kaitlyn Kenaan, Mike Restori (coach). Not pictured: Liam Shields.
Bill Katz
Blessed Trinity Academy's varsity soccer team won their first Diocesan Championship on June 20 with a 1-0 victory over Holy Trinity. The team had an extremely successful season with an overall record of 7-1 and only four goals scored against them all season.

click me