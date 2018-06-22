Shaler's annual Community Day features food, fun, fireworks on the Fourth of July

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler will play host to its annual Community Day celebration on the Fourth of July at Kiwanis Park featuring music, fire truck rides, food vendors, activities for children and a fireworks display.

The even will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with the Jane Neely 5K Race. Crawford Pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. with “D Jazzy Jason” providing the music.

Kids will be able to take a ride on a fire truck from 1 to 3 p.m. in the park's parking lot.

There also will be Community Expo booths, food vendors and children's activities starting at 5 p.m.

The band “Tobacco Road” will perform at 5 p.m. and will be followed by the “Uptown Rhythm & Brass” band at 7 p.m.

A fireworks display by Pyrotecnico will cap of the event at dusk. The rain date for fireworks is Thursday, July 5.

