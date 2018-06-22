Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Retired Pittsburgh teacher's 'People at Work' photos on display in Millvale

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, June 22, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
Photographer Ruth Hendricks will have a solo show at Panza Gallery in Millvale.
Photographer Ruth Hendricks will have a solo show at Panza Gallery in Millvale.

Updated 6 hours ago

Photographer Ruth E. Hendricks will have a solo show at Millvale's Panza Gallery.

A retired Pittsburgh Public Schools Visual Arts and Photography teacher, Hendricks has been photographing people at work for the past several years and displaying them on a daily blog .

She showed the photographs to students so they could see an endless variety of job possibilities, Hendricks said.

“Students' awareness increased seeing that there are jobs where people bake cookies, change tires, capture squirrels and sell bicycles, to name a few,” she said.

Her show will open at 6 p.m. July 7 and run through July 28. The gallery is at 115 Sedgwick Street.

There will be 60 portraits on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Hendricks' photos have been shown at Colorado's Center for Fine Art Photography, Los Angeles' 1650 Gallery and at Pittsburgh's Silver Eye Center of Photography.

She was named best new artist at PERSAD Art For Change in 2008 and also was named Best Regional Work in The Pittsburgh Technology Council 15 Minute Gallery Exhibition.

For more, visit panzagallery.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

