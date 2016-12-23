Monroeville's finance chief resigns; replacement sought

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville's chief financial officer apparently quit Dec. 16 and subsequently submitted his resignation.

Municipal Manager Tim Little said the departure of CFO Sean Lally last week was “a mutual agreement.” Lally did not return calls for comment on Thursday.

Lally, 51, of Connellsville was hired in 2014, but never moved to Monroeville as the municipality requires, Little said.

The former CFO had been on medical leave since June. Council will vote on accepting his resignation during January's regular meeting, Little said.

Lally has accepted a job as city manager in Gonzales, Texas, approximately 65 miles south of Austin, according to a newspaper there. The Gonzales Inquirer reported that Lally will start work in February with an annual salary of $115,000.

A motion was passed at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Monroeville council — three days before Lally quit his post — to advertise an opening for director of finance position, which will take the place of the CFO.

“The director of finance is a more appropriate description. The duties will be the same, the title is just different,” Little said.

Resumes for the position are being accepted until the end of January. Little said the municipality hopes to have the post filled by the beginning of April.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-320-7845 or shorne@tribweb.com.