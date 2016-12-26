Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Monroeville removes 1-mill hike from budget
Samson X Horne | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:00 p.m.

A 1-mill property tax increase proposed by Monroeville's manager was eliminated from the 2017 municipal budget before the budget unanimously adopted by council.

Manager Timothy Little had suggested increasing the millage to pay for improvements to things such as roads and municipal buildings. But council chose to keep the millage rate at 4 mills. One mill generates about $2.3 million.

The last tax hike was in 2014, when council raised the rate by 1.85 mills.

Revenues and expenses were balanced at $31,398,718 in the adopted budget.

Little said at previous meetings that council should focus on street improvements, noting that Monroeville hadn't paved any roads this year — only tar-and-chip and light asphalt applications were done because of a lack of funds in its capital improvement program.

“The capital improvement program is in dire need of funding,” he said at a meeting in October.

“Roads, stormwater pipes, traffic lights, parks and recreation assets, vehicles, buildings are deteriorating and will only get more expensive as time passes,” Little said, adding those issues will result in both decreased property value and population.

There is $500,000 budgeted for paving next year — a $250,000 increase from the past two years.

Projected 2017 revenues include $8.8 million in real estate taxes, about $14 million in income and business taxes, $100,000 for building permits and $36,800 from park rentals.

Projected expenses include about $4 million for governmental operations, $3.1 million to pay off loans, $12.5 million for fire/public safety and $10.4 million for police.

The budget is available online at http://bit.ly/2hgvG4b.

Staff writer Michael DiVittorio contributed to this report. Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7845 or shorne@tribweb.com.

