Kids work up sweat during school break at Monroeville gym

A Monroeville gym provided a way for kids to keep active during their holiday break from school this week.

Innate Fitness on Broadway Boulevard hosted two, four-day fitness camps — one for ages 3 to 10 and the other for 11 and up. The younger group focused on simple exercises like squats, sprints and shuffles, while the older kids worked on box jumps, weightlifting, sprints and obstacles.

“Keep going! You can do it!” urged Yas Alsalih, an encouraging but stern trainer for both groups.

Alsalih, a former club team soccer player in Iraq, said he wanted to make sure the kids got an intense workout.

“If it's not hard enough, the kids won't want to come back. If they get tired, they'll feel like they did something,” the trainer said on a break from the workout on Wednesday.

After warming up, the older group was running sprints and performing exercises called mountain climbers, bear crawls, high-knees and push-ups. Following a five-minute break, they hit the squat rack.

Gateway High School freshman Andy Brandon, who plays lacrosse and soccer, said he simply wanted to keep in shape during the break. He is a member of the gym, but only goes once or twice a week.

“The camp is way more intense than regular classes,” Andy said.

His group was winded between exercises, as some stood with hands on their hips and others stood with hands on their heads – all gasping for breath.

Dylan Schmidt, a junior varsity football player at Penn-Trafford said he is banking on his holiday workouts to give him a leg-up over some of his teammates in hopes of snagging a varsity spot next season.

“I think the extra work will help me beat out guys for a spot. Hopefully, one opens up on varsity,” the ninth-grade lineman said.

Dylan's mother, Roselyn Hineck, agreed that the holiday camp would help him keep fit for football.

“He enjoys working out in a group, and it's easier than doing it by yourself,” Hineck said. “This is a supportive atmosphere, similar to his football group.”

Kellie Spiller, who opened the gym in September with her husband, Brian, said the program coincides with the notion that “the entire family can be involved in a fitness program.”

“We wanted to do the camp for the kids to give them an outlet to come work on their sport while they're not in school,” said Spiller.

The gym offered offsetting classes during the week so both parents and children could attend.

Hineck, a mother of five, joined the gym early in October and said she has lost 27 pounds since becoming a member.

“It's definitely worth it,” she said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.