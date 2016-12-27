Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Teens arrested after scuffle at Monroeville Mall
Samson X Horne | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 11:27 a.m.
Philip G. Pavely | Trib Total Media
The parking lot outside at Monroeville Mall.

Updated 35 minutes ago

Three teenage girls were arrested after getting in a fight at the Monroeville Mall on Monday while police were starting to enforce a program that bans children under 18 from being at the shopping center without an adult after 6 p.m.

“We saw youths coming to the mall without the intent to shop or do business at the mall,” said Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole, adding that 20 to 30 juveniles were loitering.

The fight started “right in front of the officers,” Cole said. “We were able to diffuse the situation quickly.”

About a half hour later in a separate incident, police arrested an 18-year-old man for running through the mall and being disruptive. He will be charged with disorderly conduct, Cole said.

The mall remained open during the incidents.

Additional officers and a K-9 unit had been placed on detail to assist with mall security and Port Authority officers assisted by watching bus stops on the day after Christmas.

“The day after Christmas is a busy day at the mall, so they beefed up security,” he said.

Most children were compliant with officers' requests to leave the mall when the Youth Escort Program — which is normally only in effect on Friday and Saturday nights — was initiated shortly before 6 p.m., Cole said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

