Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Monroeville

Monroeville fire chief steps down, not out; deputy chief takes reins
Samson X Horne | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 3:57 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Harold Katofsky (right) stepped down after 34 years as chief of Monroeville Volunteer Fire Company No. 6 in December. He was replaced by former Deputy Chief Corye Ramsey. Katofsky, who will stay on as deputy chief the department, is shown here in 2013 with Josh Slagel of Monroeville Volunteer Fire Company No. 5.

Updated 40 minutes ago

A Monroeville fire chief's 34-year reign has come to an end.

Harold Katofsky, 59, became deputy chief of Monroeville Volunteer Fire Company 6 in December. On his way out as chief, he nominated Deputy Chief Corye Ramsey, who was elected as his replacement.

“We basically just swapped positions,” said Ramsey.

Citing other priorities — his children growing up, owning a business and wanting to do “fun things” — the former chief said he stepped aside without retiring so he could assist the department's transition into the future.

“Everybody will be educated on what we do and have some continuity of how we run business,” Katofsky said.

Ramsey, 43, is an employee of the Monroeville Public Works Department and started his volunteer career as a junior firefighter when he was 13 and his father was a member of the department under Katofsky. In a way, Katofsky taught him everything he knows, he said.

“You can't get mad at what I do, because you raised me,” Ramsey said he told the longtime chief.

Ramsey said he looks to continue the energy that Katofsky brought to the department — a sense of togetherness, teamwork and community that stuck with all of the firefighters in the company.

“One of the biggest things at our station is ‘family,'” said Ramsey, adding that he's been to more weddings and graduations of members of his firefighting family than he can count.

All of the municipality's fire companies are entrenched with a strong sense of community, Katofsky said.

“We get everyone involved, all of the fire stations do. We answer calls together and celebrate things together not only in Monroeville, but in the surrounding communities,” he said. “From assisting with parades and participating in events at the convention center, to getting cats out of trees.”

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-851-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.