Monroeville fire chief steps down, not out; deputy chief takes reins

A Monroeville fire chief's 34-year reign has come to an end.

Harold Katofsky, 59, became deputy chief of Monroeville Volunteer Fire Company 6 in December. On his way out as chief, he nominated Deputy Chief Corye Ramsey, who was elected as his replacement.

“We basically just swapped positions,” said Ramsey.

Citing other priorities — his children growing up, owning a business and wanting to do “fun things” — the former chief said he stepped aside without retiring so he could assist the department's transition into the future.

“Everybody will be educated on what we do and have some continuity of how we run business,” Katofsky said.

Ramsey, 43, is an employee of the Monroeville Public Works Department and started his volunteer career as a junior firefighter when he was 13 and his father was a member of the department under Katofsky. In a way, Katofsky taught him everything he knows, he said.

“You can't get mad at what I do, because you raised me,” Ramsey said he told the longtime chief.

Ramsey said he looks to continue the energy that Katofsky brought to the department — a sense of togetherness, teamwork and community that stuck with all of the firefighters in the company.

“One of the biggest things at our station is ‘family,'” said Ramsey, adding that he's been to more weddings and graduations of members of his firefighting family than he can count.

All of the municipality's fire companies are entrenched with a strong sense of community, Katofsky said.

“We get everyone involved, all of the fire stations do. We answer calls together and celebrate things together not only in Monroeville, but in the surrounding communities,” he said. “From assisting with parades and participating in events at the convention center, to getting cats out of trees.”

