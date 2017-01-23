Church-operated clinics provides free care to uninsured

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The free health care clinic offered through the Monroeville Assembly of God Church is open from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at 561 Old William Penn Highway, Monroeville, and the first Saturday of each month at 305 McMasters Ave., Turtle Creek. For details about the clinics, call 412-856-7900 ext. 36.

A nonprofit that provides free clinical care for people who do not have health insurance has expanded its outreach.

Sheep Health Care Center, part of the Monroeville Assembly of God Church, has been providing primary care service out of the church's basement since 2010. About a year ago, it started offering clinic hours once a month at the Valley Chiropractic Center in Turtle Creek.

The clinics operate on a first-come, first-served basis: Thursday nights at the church and Saturday afternoons in Turtle Creek. About 25 patients are seen in Monroeville and eight in Turtle Creek each month, according to Dr. Robert Beasley, Sheep medical director.

“It gets busy. Sometimes, we unfortunately have to turn people away,” Beasley said about services at the group's original clinic. “We wanted to expand into different areas where we felt we could help people.”

Beasley of Murrysville, who is on staff at Premier Medical Associates in Penn Hills, said many patients at the clinics are part of the “working poor” class who cannot afford the cost of health care.

“We're kind of the only people they can turn to. A lot of people are frustrated and won't go to the emergency room because of the bill,” he said. “But a doctor visit can cost $150. That's a lot of money for people working on or close to minimum wage.”

The nonprofit is supported through donations and fundraising efforts such as its annual spaghetti dinner held at the end of April. The dinner, which includes auctions and the opportunity to sponsor tables, served about 400 people last year and brought in about $25,000; this year, the goal is $30,000, Beasley said. He estimated that every dollar raised allows the clinic to provide $5 worth of health care.

An administrator is the only paid position at the nonprofit, and the rest of the work is completed by 90 volunteers: five doctors, six nurse practitioners, numerous physicians' assistants and others.

He said patients of all types — about 1,000 in 2016 — come to Sheep because they have to make a decision “between making ends meet and buying insurance.”

“We're kind of a safeguard for people who may make enough money to not qualify for Obamacare,” he said. “We're committed to help take care of people who are having a rough stage in their lives.”

Barbara Bavolar of North Versailles is a patient at the clinic who works as a caregiver. Health problems have slowed her down over the past several years, and she doesn't make enough money to pay for insurance.

Bavolar, 57, said the clinic is a “godsend,” especially when she first visited in 2011 with sinus issues that turned out to be an upper respiratory infection.

“I didn't have any money, so I tried to mend myself. But I couldn't do it anymore. I had to see somebody,” she said. “I couldn't breathe, and I was gasping for air.”

Bavolar said she does not think she'd still be living today had she not gone to Sheep for care.

“This place really is life-saving. I could have gotten really sick and died. I just thought I had sinuses, but it was a respiratory infection. I could have overmedicated myself,” Bavolar said.

Turtle Creek resident Darlene Busija said she's had a rough time since she first visited the clinic in 2012. Since that visit, she has gone back and forth between being insured and not having insurance.

Busija was a patient of Beasley's at his practice in Penn Hills when she had insurance and is now his patient at the clinic when she doesn't have coverage.

“That's just life. There's ups and downs, but you'll get through it,” she said.

High blood pressure has brought her into the clinic four times within the past year, but she said doctors tell her she is getting better.

“My experience here has been good. You're treated with the most dignity and respect — even more than places where you go when you have insurance. Insurance couldn't pay for what you get from the people here,” Busija said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.