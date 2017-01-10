East suburbs ready to handle winter weather

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Local leaders said their respective municipalities are ready for the rest of the winter season.

“We have all the resources and materials we need,” Monroeville public works director Mike Adams said about handling the winter. “It helps to have devoted personnel to do it efficiently.”

Crews already used about half of the 4,000 tons of rock salt bought for this season.

“The freezing rain ate up the (2,000 tons), so we'll have to (buy) more,” Adams said of the salt purchased at a little more than $69 per ton.

The team of 14 public works staffers treats around 110 miles of road, including the majority of county and state roads except for Monroeville Boulevard, said Adams.

When snow starts to accumulate, the crews can complete treatment typically in two hours.

Adams said crews experience difficulty with plowing because residents park on the street when they know it will snow.

The issue has become less frequent during the past couple of winters because of municipal ordinances restricting on-street parking during snow removal times.

“They figure they can just pull away instead of having to shovel out their own driveway,” Adams said. “It's getting better and better each year.”

“We're all stacked up 100 percent,” Penn Hills Public Works Superintendent Gerry Nosal said. “We've had light snowfall (in December), so our usage has been light.”

He said last winter was mild and the municipality had a salt surplus of about 1,500 tons. They bought 4,500 more tons at $70 per ton in preparation for this winter.

The goal for Penn Hills public works is to remove snowfall from the previous night by the time traffic starts the next morning.

“We're out early in the morning so that the snow has been cleared up by morning rush hour,” he said.

The team, made up of 14 drivers who cover 10 to 15 miles apiece, ends up covering approximately 200 miles of roadway, including PennDOT and municipal roads, along with one-way and dead-end streets.

Plum Borough Manager Michael Thomas said the borough has more than 20 trucks, including pickups and larger vehicles, available for winter maintenance of approximately 300 miles of roadway.

“Those trucks are sitting at the ready if they're not out plowing and salting,” Thomas said. “There's no one-size-fits-all for snow plowing.”

Trucks are reloaded with salt and stored in the Plum public works facility along Old Mine Road after a snowstorm so they are ready for the next one.

There are 21 Plum public works employees, including mechanics. Not every truck goes out on every snow call.

“You can't just go out with one strategy,” Thomas said. He said the borough prioritizes roads like New Texas Road and Route 909, then streets connected to the main thoroughfares, and finally neighborhood roads.

Thomas said clearing all streets is important, but the borough has to be able to safely dispatch emergency vehicles first.

Plum has 4,000 to 4,500 tons of rock salt, and 1,500 tons were ordered last week.

Thomas said it was purchased at about $68 a ton from Cargill through the South Hills Area Council of Governments.

There was a rock salt shortage in the snowy winter of 2014. Prices went up and PennDOT helped some municipalities that had only a few hundred tons of salt.

Nosal and Thomas said they do not expect any shortages this year.

Michael DiVittorio and Samson X Horne are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach DiVittorio at mdivittorio@triwbeb.com or 412-871-2367. Reach Horne at shorne@tribweb.com or 412-871-2325.