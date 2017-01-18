Monroeville hospital trains Gateway schools force to handle overdoses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gateway officials have taken a step to prepare for a problem they hope to never have: Overdoses from heroin or other opioids in district schools.

The district's newly formed police force received training Monday in how to administer naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.

Officers also were trained to recognize key symptoms in overdose victims: turning blue or gray in color, extremely slow breathing and “obvious indicators” like needles or drugs. Medical professionals from the Allegheny Health Network provided the training.

“We haven't had any issue of heroin at the schools. We're being proactive,” school board member Chad Stubenbort said. “We'd rather have this than not have it.”

Gateway police Supervisor Bryan Key said having Narcan — the brand name for naloxone — on hand is “an added tool to aid in the safety of our students.”

Nurses will have the antidote in the school clinic. It has not been determined if officers will carry a dose with them in the schools, Key said.

Last spring, Gateway officials said that because the district is close to two hospitals and the response time is so fast, they didn't think it was necessary to stock the opioid antidote.

But in November, the school board adopted a policy to train school nurses, administrators and the Gateway police department on how to properly administer naloxone. The Gateway district enrolls 3,336 students from Monroeville and Pitcairn.

Market prices for the kits run between $500 and $600, Stubenbort said. But through Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville, the school secured 15 nasal spray doses of Narcan for $24 apiece.

Dr. Mark Rubino, president of Forbes, said the hospital has the “desire to match Forbes Hospital resources with the needs of the Gateway School District. We both serve our community, and collaborations such as this allow us to do it better.”

Rubino added that teaming with the school district is an extension of the hospital's focus on partnering with EMS and other first responders.

“We can provide the education as well as the affordable means of supplying the training and supplies necessary to implement this program,” he said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-320-7845 or shorne@tribweb.com.