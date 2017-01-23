Gateway production features collection of scenes, plays, Jan. 27-28
Updated 1 hour ago
The Gateway High School Drama Club will present three performances of its annual play on Friday and Saturday.
Director Larry Cervi has chosen “Selected Scenes and 10 Minute Plays” for the students to perform. The production is a collection of scenes and short plays designed for small casts of actors.
The scenes range from serious theater to comedic in nature and challenge student performers to test their acting abilities, Cervi said. Scenes from plays that will be performed include: “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Misadventure,” “Woman and Wallace,” and others.
Performances are at the Robert A. Read Performing Arts Center at Gateway High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults. Limited seating is available for each performance.
Tickets are available to students during all lunch periods, from cast members, at the door, or by calling 412-373-5751.