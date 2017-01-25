Eagle Scout project benefits Monroeville Animal Shelter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Gateway High School senior has gone to the dogs on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout.

Tyler Glenn, 17, led a team of volunteers building three dog houses for the Monroeville Animal Shelter as a requirement for earning the Eagle Scout rank he expects to be awarded on Feb. 19.

“Being a leader is hard, but you get the hang of it,” said Glenn. “It was an experience.”

Tyler's wanted to build a dog park in the Monroeville neighborhood where he lives for his Eagle Scout project, but when a lack of space cut that plan short, he stuck with his canine theme. The teen has two dogs, a 7-year-old Jack Russell terrier named Lola and a 4-year-old miniature pinscher mix, Tess.

Monroeville animal control Officer Mike Strom was glad he mixed his love of dogs with his Eagle project. There are currently three dogs available for adoption at the shelter.

“We love to have them,” Strom said of the dog houses. “The ones that he made us are much nicer than the plastic ones we had. It was an awesome thing to do. I'm sure they'll be here for a long time.”

Glenn said he learned a lot while crafting the brown shelters with tan trim and a white bone stenciled at the top of each door. One house was “claimed” by a dog with a lift of its leg soon after it was delivered to the shelter.

“I'll take it as a compliment,” Glenn said.

Work began on the dog houses Oct. 14 and delivery was made to the shelter on Saturday. Funds for the project were raised through — as you might guess — a dog wash event in September.

“I'm proud of him. There's a lot that went into it,” his mother, Heather Glenn, said about the project.

Glenn has been a Scout since he was 5.

“It has good values. It's fun,” he said. “It's also nice to learn how to be good at stuff and be a better person.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.