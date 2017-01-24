Gateway teacher under investigation following on-campus wreck
Monroeville police are investigating an incident at Gateway High School involving a teacher who wrecked his vehicle on campus before school Tuesday morning.
Monroeville Chief Doug Cole said officers responded to an accident Tuesday morning by the high school entrance and ball field.
He confirmed the incident involved a teacher and remains under investigation, but declined further comment.
No charges related to the case had been filed with Monroeville District Judge Jeffery Herbst by late Tuesday afternoon.
Repeated telephone messages seeking information and comment from Gateway Superintendent William Short were not returned. Numerous school board members contacted by the Tribune-Review refused to comment.
Gateway Education Association President Mark Spinola said Tuesday afternoon he was aware there was an incident involving one of his union members, but didn't yet know any details.