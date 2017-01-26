Teen sentenced to 15 to 30 years for 2015 Monroeville Mall shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn Hills teen convicting of shooting up the Macy store at Monroeville Mall in 2015 and wounding three people will spend the next 15 to 30 years in prison.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Manning handed down the sentence Thursday against Tarod Thornhill.

Manning convicted Thornhill, 19, of three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a firearm without a license on Nov. 7.

Thornhill acquitted the teen of attempted murder, ruling it was unclear if Thornhill intended to kill anyone. Charges of causing a catastrophe and possession of a weapon were withdrawn.

Manning also said there was “clear evidence” Thornhill is mentally ill.

Thornhill fired six shots and hit three people, including two bystanders, inside the mall on Feb. 7, 2015. The incident occurred after he and the third victim, Davon Jones, exchanged words.