New pastor to focus on youth ministry

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A congregation has called on the owner of an Armstrong County construction company to rebuild its church –– from the pulpit.

Dan Ishman, owner of Ishman Construction and Remodeling in Slate Lick, was named pastor of Monroeville Church of the Brethren in January.

“Right now, we're kind of starting from ground zero and looking to build,” said Ishman, 40.

Being self-employed for almost two decades, Ishman said he didn't always make time for family. But that changed when his sister died 10 years ago. Ishman said the death was a wake-up call that led to him start “looking for answers” ... and to church.

He found a church near his hometown, Center Hill Church of the Brethren in Kittanning, where he became a Sunday School teacher and youth pastor for three years.

His wife, Angie, worked with the congregation's approximately 40 children to present plays and other performances at the church.

The father of five is looking to bring similar programs to Monroeville, where he believes youth involvement is crucial to church growth and connecting with the community.

“Their situations are much different than ours were growing up. I think they are reaching out to us, and I want them to know we are here,” Ishman said about today's youth.

The pastor looks forward to bringing more children and families into the congregation which currently has 35 members.

Church board Chair Cheryl Marszalek described the plan as “wonderful ideas for church growth,” because Ishman has shown he is “eager about strengthening the church community.”

The pastor said he finds encouragement from children coming into services with their families and also bringing others to worship.

“It's nice to see younger kids involved. The kids will grow the church in the future,” Ishman said.

Before accepting the head pastoral role in Monroeville, Ishman had given 39 sermons at the church since October 2015 while studying for ordination. He was ordained last year by the Brethren Academy for Ministerial Leadership of the Bethany Theological Seminary in the state of Indiana.

Marszalek said the church already is grateful for the enthusiasm Ishman brought to the congregation through messages delivered during his part-time service.

“We have certainly witnessed his vision for ministry to proclaim God's word in a way that people can understand,” she said.

Ishman's goal is to help others cope with loss and discouraging times.

“I found that when you humble yourself, you see there are a lot of people hurting. I'm hoping that I can use what I've learned to help somebody else,” he said. “No matter how down you get, God is always here.”

Ishman wants others to discover that message.

“You have to know that in order to reach out,” he said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.