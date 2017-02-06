Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Universal Park crossing worries parents
Samson X Horne | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Monroeville police at the school crossing on Noel Drive in front of University Park Elementary School.

Updated 1 hour ago

Monroeville police have been filling in for a crossing guard who retired from his post near University Park Elementary School late last year, but parents are concerned about gaps in the coverage.

“I'm just disappointed. I want to make sure that (there is a guard) for the safety of our children,” said Jennifer Davis, one of the parents who alerted school officials to the problem at a meeting in early January.

Last week, Davis reported that on Jan. 25 and 27 there again was no guard on patrol when she walked to the crossing at Noel Drive with her children. She said she stayed at the crossing those days to help kids.

Davis and other parents at the Jan. 5 council meeting were assured by Monroeville police Chief Doug Cole that an officer would be put on duty daily as a guard outside the school. He said there was a “scheduling snafu” the first time the post was left empty. The latest problems he blamed on “a glitch” with dispatching the officers to the post when kids were crossing.

“There should be someone there,” Cole said. “There was a streak of busyness. We were relying on (the dispatch system), and there was a glitch.”

Cole pledged again last week that he would have the crossing staffed daily until a guard is hired.

“Guys have been made aware to be doubly sure about being there,” Cole said.

Mayor Greg Erosenko said the municipality is working on filling the position but added it is difficult finding someone who wants a part-time job that pays $14 per hour.

“It's hard trying to find someone who wants to freeze their butt off for two hours at a time in the winter, and then roast it off when it gets hot in the late spring,” he said.

Council told parents at the January meeting that it would take other steps to ensure the safety of students, including trimming trees that blocked school zone signs, installing a portable speed detector and conducting a traffic study with PennDOT to see if a blinking light that warns motorists of a school zone can be installed.

As of Feb. 2, the trees had not been cut back and there was no portable speed detector. Erosenko said the tree trimming had been delayed because the trees were on private property. He also said that signs alerting drivers to slow down will be put up along the right-of-way on Noel, and that officials have met with PennDOT to discuss the traffic study and blinking light request.

“That paperwork takes time,” the mayor said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

