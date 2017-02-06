Female suspect in Monroeville robbery allegedly tried to shoot accomplice/boyfriend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A couple accused of robbing a Monroeville tobacco shop apparently had a falling-out afterward and the woman allegedly tried to shoot the man.

Courtney Baltimore, 20, of Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh's Uptown, was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery and a firearms violation.

According to Monroeville police, Baltimore and Wayne Lemon, 45, of Garden City Drive, Monroeville, held up the Puff Discount Tobacco Shop, 226 Center Road, Monroeville, Sunday morning.

According to Monroeville Chief Doug Cole, Lemon allegedly entered the store about 10:30 a.m. wearing a mask and brandished a black handgun. He approached the clerk – who had her children in the shop – pointed the gun at her and said, “Give me all your money.”

The clerk emptied two registers and a lockbox in the rear of the store and gave the robber $3,276,

The man fled in a waiting silver Monte Carlo, which allegedly was driven by Baltimore, who is identified in the charges as Lemon's girlfriend.

Cole said surveillance cameras installed in October near the intersection of Routes 22 and 48 got photos of the vehicle, including a license number. Police then issued an alert for the vehicle.

“We were able to generate a license plate number and good pictures of the suspects inside the vehicle,” said Cole. “Within the hour ... we got a call from the Swissvale Police Department.”

Around 11:30, Lemon arrived at the Swissvale police station and told officers a female robbed and attempted to shoot him in the head at 2116 S. Braddock Ave., about a block away. An eyewitness corroborated the story, saying he saw a woman pull a handgun from her purse and try to shoot Lemon.

A black handgun, a shell casing and the silver Monte Carlo were all recovered nearby and police realized there was a connection to the Monroeville robbery.

Police took Lemon into custody and he identified Baltimore as the female shooter and allegedly confessed to the Puff robbery.

Cole said Lemon is charged with robbery, conspiracy, two firearms violations and four county of recklessly endangering.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.