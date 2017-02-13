Motion to censure Gateway board member fails in 6-3 vote

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A vote to censure Gateway School Board member Chad Stubenbort for alleged wrongdoings failed 6-3 at a public meeting last week.

Vice President Val Warning offered no support or evidence for a list of allegations she leveled against Stubenbort in making the motion to censure him. After the meeting, she refused to comment about her accusations.

She and board members Stephanie Byrne and Steve O'Donnell voted in favor of censuring Stubenbort.

“I was taken aback by these baseless allegations that were brought up. There was zero evidence to back it up,” Stubenbort said days after the meeting. “To me, this was nothing more than a political manuever in an attempt to tarnish my image as I attempt to run for mayor. I'm not going to put energy toward something with no merit.”

Warning listed 11 alleged transgressions she said were worthy of censure and having Stubenbort removed from board committees on which he sits. Some of the more serious accusations included using a position of power to influence and hire friends within the district, pressuring and attempting to manipulate employees to award contracts to friends and using a Gateway website to raise money for personal gain.

She asked the board president to ban Stubenbort from speaking for the school district on public matters.

Stubenbort recently was publicly critical of the board for enforcing a residency rule against child who wanted to finish the school year at her elementary school after her father died and her mother moved the family out of the district.

Attempts to find out whether Warning's allegations are being investigated were unsuccessful. Superintendent Bill Short and Monroeville police Chief Doug Cole did not return several calls seeking comment. Rob Caruso, a spokesman for the state Ethics Commission, said he could not comment about whether an investigation has been started.

“There are confidentiality provisions preventing me from confirming or denying anything,” Caruso said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.