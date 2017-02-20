Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Forbes Road students to compete in Hershey trade skill tournament
Samson X Horne | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Emergency response majors Karina Singh and Nicole Rossti of Plum and Gateway high schools, respectively, are two of 36 Forbes Road Career and Technology Center students to qualify to participate in state competition. The team is working on fingerprinting techniques.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Hannah Shifflet of Plum High School, an emergency response major, is one of 38 Forbes Road Career and Technology Center students to qualify to participate in a state trade skills competition. Shifflet will demonstrate her proficiency in CPR.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills High School student Coleman Kernan, an automotive technology major, is one of 38 Forbes Road Career and Technology Center students to qualify to participate in a state trade skills competition.

Forbes Road Career and Technology Center will be sending students to a trade skill state competition in Hershey in April.

Students will be competing in categories such as advertising design, computer networking and security, automotive collision repair and others. All will be asked to complete tasks designed to prove their proficiency in their area of study. Students earned their way to the state competition by coming first, second or third in regional contests held in December and January.

“It's extremely impressive for those kids to accomplish this,” said Elizabeth Lanshcak, the school's career and marketing specialist. “Heading to state competitions only shows their determination to become a professional in their chosen field of study, respect for the industry and the willingness to achieve recognition of a specific skill set that will benefit them after they graduate high school.”

Students from the following schools will be at the state competition:

Gateway: Alayna Caruso, advertising design; Alex Pindro, landscape design; Crystal Garcia, advertising design; Dale Williams, collision repair; Elisa Fletcher, health science technology; Michael Hazlett, health science technology; Montiya Smith, health science technology; Nichole Rossetti, emergency response services.

Penn Hills: Coleman Kernan, automotive technology; Jabari Peterson, HVAC; Jaylynn Johnson, culinary arts; Quenton Turner, computer networking and security; Trent Heard, diesel technology; William Knight, collision repair.

Plum: Abby Evans, cosmetology; Alaina McKenna, computer networking and security; Alex Stape, advanced manufacturing; Andrew Tallerico, building construction technology; Cassandra Chmielewski, cosmetology; Courtney Rose, health science technology; Danielle Agostine, cosmetology; Danielle Ruffing, health science technology; Danielle Sypolt, health science technology; Dylan Goodwin, electrical technology; Hannah Shifflet, emergency response services; Jason Safar, computer networking and security; Karina Singh, emergency response services; Levi Wingard, emergency response services; LloydThomas Scheetz, advanced manufacturing; Matt Ansell, automotive technology; Michael Sechoka, computer networking and security; Ryan Machulsky, collision repair technology; Shane Poole, computer networking and security; Shawn Starr, advanced manufacturing; Tom Matusky, advanced manufacturing.

Riverview: Ben Alcorn, emergency response services; Dave Smith, electrical technology; Jordan Townsend, emergency response services.

