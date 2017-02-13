Bank robbery suspect accused of 6 heists

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Swissvale man whose alleged bank robbery spree ended after a hold up at the S&T Bank on Broadway in Monroeville has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

The six-count indictment against Gregory Magee, 47, was issued last week by acting U.S. Attorney Soo C. Song.

He is accused of robbing the S&T Bank at 4580 Broadway Blvd. on Nov. 8. After fleeing the bank on foot, he allegedly was caught while hiding in a storm water pipe near routes 48 and 130.

According to the indictment, Magee also is accused of robbing the following banks in 2016:

• First Niagara Bank at 20111 Route 19 in Cranberry.

• First Merit Bank at 2090 W. State St. in New Castle.

• First Niagara Bank at 4073 Washington Road in McMurray.

• First Commonwealth Bank at 5847 Forbes Ave. in Pittsburgh.

• Citizens Bank at 2537 Constitution Blvd. in Beaver Falls.

The robberies allegedly netted Magee more than $115,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's office, including more $78,000 taken during the S&T robbery.

Magee faces up to 25 years in prison.