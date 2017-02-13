Bank robbery suspect accused of 6 heists
Updated 1 hour ago
A Swissvale man whose alleged bank robbery spree ended after a hold up at the S&T Bank on Broadway in Monroeville has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
The six-count indictment against Gregory Magee, 47, was issued last week by acting U.S. Attorney Soo C. Song.
He is accused of robbing the S&T Bank at 4580 Broadway Blvd. on Nov. 8. After fleeing the bank on foot, he allegedly was caught while hiding in a storm water pipe near routes 48 and 130.
According to the indictment, Magee also is accused of robbing the following banks in 2016:
• First Niagara Bank at 20111 Route 19 in Cranberry.
• First Merit Bank at 2090 W. State St. in New Castle.
• First Niagara Bank at 4073 Washington Road in McMurray.
• First Commonwealth Bank at 5847 Forbes Ave. in Pittsburgh.
• Citizens Bank at 2537 Constitution Blvd. in Beaver Falls.
The robberies allegedly netted Magee more than $115,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's office, including more $78,000 taken during the S&T robbery.
Magee faces up to 25 years in prison.