Spaghetti fundraiser in Monroeville to help Park Swim Club 'stay afloat'

Tickets: $8 in advance, $10 at the door (free for children younger than 3); contact Tricia Sukel for tickets at 724-469-6289

What: Park Swim Club spaghetti dinner fundraiser (take-out will be available; there will be a 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction)

A pool that has been a bastion in the community for more than 50 years is depending on an upcoming fundraiser to avoid sinking.

“We need fundraising to keep the pool afloat,” said Tricia Sukel, a member of the Park Swim Club board.

The pool, which opened in 1966 in University Park, needs a roof, electrical work and repairs to a retaining wall. The pool needs to be painted, and the board wants to purchase new lawn chairs and other items for the summer.

Park will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday in an effort to finance the needed upgrades and continue operations.

The private club depends on membership dues and fundraisers to keep treading against the current of declining membership. Smaller fundraisers — hoagie and popcorn sales — have brought in some revenue, but not enough, Sukel said.

“We're hoping the big one does well, so we don't have to do a lot of the smaller ones,” said Sukel, who is in charge of this year's fundraiser.

She said they hope to raise $4,000 through dinner sales, raffles and a Chinese auction.

Board President Ken Vandrak has been a member of the club for eight years.

He said he likes that Park is a family-oriented pool, adding his family takes part in the movie nights, ice cream days and mock Olympics. He remembers his kids' first dives and flips into the pool.

“There's not too many of those types of pools left,” he said. “In the past, pools like this were more commonplace.”

Now, he said, people just don't have time to enjoy pool memberships.

“I understand people are busy, but it's nice to be a family and have fun at the pool,” Vandrak said.

Lynda MacMurchy of Monroeville, a member since 1998, recalled mandating that her four children learn to swim there.

“They had to learn, because I don't know how,” MacMurchy said.

Her children later joined the club's swim team, the Park Sharks, and swam for Gateway High School. They went on to serve as lifeguards at Park and Gateway.

She said that the pool was always “packed” during the summers while she was raising her children.

“Now, not so much,” MacMurchy said, blaming the decline in membership on year-round sports and families with both parents working, not allowing them to take their kids to the pool on a hot summer day. “It's just no longer an option to spend the day at the pool. It's a sad turn of events. Everything has changed.”

MacMurchy has helped with fundraisers for Park's swim team. Until recently, she chaired the annual “Mini Meet,” featuring a competition of swimmers under the age of 8 from nearby pools.

She said that's the only time the club's parking lot is full now.

“It's a shame people are missing out on collective summer memories with other families. A lot of friendships are forged at the summer pool.”

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Reviewstaff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.