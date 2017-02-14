Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville man pleads guilty to 2015 murder of Penn Hills teen

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 10:24 a.m.
Darnell Burks

Updated 40 minutes ago

A Monroeville man has pleaded guilty for his role in the murder of a Penn Hills teen from almost two years ago.

Darnell Burks, 20, of Sunnyfield Drive, entered the plea Monday before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kevin G. Sasinoski on Monday and pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the March 23, 2015 fatal shooting of Justin Clark, 16. Burks also pleaded guilty to one count each of robbery, conspiracy and a firearms violation.

According to the charges, Burks accompanied Deonte Howell, 19, of Turtle Creek to the 200 block of Trefoil Court in Monroe Meadows housing complex in Monroeville with the intention of robbing Justin Clark, 16, of Penn Hills.

Clark went to the complex to sell a handgun, according to a criminal complaint. The charges state Howell fatally shot Clark, took the gun and he and Burks fled the scene.

Clark died of single gunshot wound to the chest and died at Forbes Regional Hospital that night.

Howell is scheduled for trial on May 8, 2017.

Burks is scheduled for sentencing by Sasinoski on May 8.

A third man, Javon Peterson, 21, of Turtle Creek, allegedly drove the getaway car. After pleading guilty to hindering apprehension and obstruction, he was sentenced to serve three to 23 months and paroled immediately.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.