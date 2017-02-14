Monroeville man pleads guilty to 2015 murder of Penn Hills teen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Monroeville man has pleaded guilty for his role in the murder of a Penn Hills teen from almost two years ago.

Darnell Burks, 20, of Sunnyfield Drive, entered the plea Monday before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kevin G. Sasinoski on Monday and pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the March 23, 2015 fatal shooting of Justin Clark, 16. Burks also pleaded guilty to one count each of robbery, conspiracy and a firearms violation.

According to the charges, Burks accompanied Deonte Howell, 19, of Turtle Creek to the 200 block of Trefoil Court in Monroe Meadows housing complex in Monroeville with the intention of robbing Justin Clark, 16, of Penn Hills.

Clark went to the complex to sell a handgun, according to a criminal complaint. The charges state Howell fatally shot Clark, took the gun and he and Burks fled the scene.

Clark died of single gunshot wound to the chest and died at Forbes Regional Hospital that night.

Howell is scheduled for trial on May 8, 2017.

Burks is scheduled for sentencing by Sasinoski on May 8.

A third man, Javon Peterson, 21, of Turtle Creek, allegedly drove the getaway car. After pleading guilty to hindering apprehension and obstruction, he was sentenced to serve three to 23 months and paroled immediately.