Motion to censure Gateway board member fails second time

Steve O'Donnell, Stephanie Byrne and Val Warning tried and failed for the second meeting in a row to censure fellow Gateway school board member Chad Stubenbort.

Two weeks ago, Warning made the motion. Tuesday night, it was O'Donnell. Neither motion included support for allegations of ethical and possibly criminal actions by Stubenbort. Both motions failed by a 6-3 vote.

O'Donnell and Warning refused to comment about their allegations. Byrne did not return a phone call for comment after the meeting.

Stubenbort, who gave a 22-minute statement defending himself against the allegations during the meeting, called the censure votes attempts to discredit his bid to become mayor of Monroeville — a post also being sought by Byrne.

“This is nothing more than a political assassination coming from a man who has donated $8,000 to Stephanie Byrne to date and he hasn't provided any evidence” of wrongdoing, Stubenbort said.

Stubenbort was referring to Allegheny County election report records showing O'Donnell gave $6,000 to Byrne's campaign for school director in 2015 and another $2,000 to her mayoral bid announced in November.

O'Donnell's motion contained the same allegations against Stubenbort made by Warning at a Feb. 7 board meeting, including using his position when he was board president to influence and hire friends within the district, pressuring and attempting to manipulate employees to award contracts to friends, and using a Gateway website to raise money for personal gain.

“We could come up and tell you more explicitly what backs it up, but what we're hoping you take from this is an understanding that there's an aggregate of issues and the perception that have arrived from this aggregate of issues,” O'Donnell said to Stubenbort. “The motion speaks for itself and the issue speaks for itself.”

Stubenbort dismissed the allegations during his defense, saying he was a lifelong Monroeville resident, so he often knew the people who were hired or awarded contracts for work in the district. He added the bidding process gave him no more influence than any other board member when it came to awarding contracts.

He also said that when he posted a gofundme.com link on a district website, it was to help a family and not for personal gain. Stubenbort was helping to raise money through the nonprofit Gators Give Back group for a family who moved out of the district after one of the parents died.

“I don't think the charges are valid. Chad did a good job at defending them. From what I've seen, I think he's right,” board member Mary Beth Cirucci said.

Stubenbort challenged the board to turn him in to the state ethics commission for investigation if they thought he was involved in illegal activity.

Warning, who is vice president of the board, has never said whether a complaint has been filed against Stubenbort with the agency. The commission doesn't comment about complaints or investigations, a spokesman said.

“I have reason to believe that not everything is being said truthfully,” Warning said about Stubenbort. “I don't want to go into detail. The school board meeting isn't the place to do it.”

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.