Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Cross Roads Presbyterian church in Monroeville celebrates people, community
Samson X Horne | Monday, March 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Cross Roads Presbyterian Church on Haymaker Road began its 50th anniversary celebration with a service on Ash Wednesday, duplicating the service in 1967 when it first opened. The Rev. Robert Marrow was the pastor for the morning service.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
The Rev. Robert Marrow, pastor for the morning service, distributes ashes to Kathy Fagan, a longtime member of the congregation Cross Roads Presbyterian Church on Haymaker Road. The chuch marked the start of its 50th anniversary celebration with a service on Ash Wednesday, duplicating the service in 1967 when it first opened.

Updated 1 hour ago

Cross Roads Presbyterian will celebrate 50 years of worship at its Haymaker Road church in Monroeville during a special service Sunday.

The 10 a.m. service will feature a sermon by the Rev. Sheldon Sorge, general minister to the Pittsburgh presbytery — “Past, Present and Future.” That's the same title and preaching from the same Biblical passages used in the first sermon given when the building opened.

“We're trying to keep something constant from then to move into the next 50 years,” said the Rev. Rob Marrow, the church's leader for almost 10 years. “It was an exciting time in 1967 and an exciting time now.”

The pastor credits the church's staying power to the congregation's desire to stay connected to everyday people.

“The church is all about the people, and we strive to be a part of and an asset to the community,” he said.

Membership at the church is about 400, and it has a preschool and food pantry, offers teen, young adult and senior programming, and lets Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts use its space, the pastor said.

“There are a lot of people out there who have connected with Cross Roads at some point in time, whether they were a part of the congregation or part of the food pantry,” said Jim Brown, a trustee and anniversary committee member. “We're extending an invitation to anyone and everyone.”

The church's first service on Haymaker Road was conducted on March 12, 1967. The church began in 1834 on the corner of Northern Pike and Center Road in a small stone building.

That building was torn down in the 1890s, and the stone was used in the construction of the “Old Stone Church” on Stroschein Road, where services were held until 1958.

At that time, a church was built on Mosside Boulevard at the current site of the Holiday Inn. They sold the site nine years later to the hotel chain.

“Monroeville was growing rapidly and so were the property values. Holiday Inn made an offer the church wouldn't refuse,” Brown said.

The church has been active locally and abroad throughout its long history. It has been involved in international ministries, sending missionaries to the Bahamas in February and supporting a church in the Republic of Malawi in Africa.

Brown said the congregation is looking forward to celebrating its continuity at the anniversary service.

“Cross Roads' history and Monroeville history go hand-in-hand. We've been here from the beginning,” Brown said. “This is a reunion as much as an anniversary.”

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2125 or shorne@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.