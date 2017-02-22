Monroeville teacher gets probation for inappropriately touching student
A Gateway High School teacher will serve five years of probation for inappropriately touching a female student during class in September.
Allegheny County Common pleas Judge Donna Jo McDaniel sentenced Franklin Joseph Vigo Jr., 53, of Martin Road in Kiski Township on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children and corruption of a minor.
Felony charges of sexual contact with a student and unlawful contact with a minor were withdrawn.
In September, police filed a criminal complaint that said Vigo had touched a 14-year-old girl's buttocks during a science class. Vigo was placed on paid administrative leave following the allegation.
According to court documents, Vigo must surrender his teaching license and will have to comply with special conditions from the sex offender court, where he will have a review hearing May 3.