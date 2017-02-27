Monroeville attorney disbarred
Updated 2 hours ago
Monroeville attorney Daniel James Domenick was disbarred last week, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Disciplinary Board.
Domenick, whose law license and assets were frozen in February 2016, was a managing attorney at Domenick Legal Group PLLC on Monroeville Boulevard.
Domenick “engaged in the unauthorized practice of law in multiple jurisdictions ... charged and collected illegal and/or excessive fees for services he was hired to perform both in jurisdictions where he is admitted to the bar and those where he is not,” and “failed to refund the illegal and/or clearly excessive unearned fees to his clients,” according to the board's release.
The release indicates $509,853 in fees were collected from 34 “clients who were harmed by respondent's misconduct.” The release said Domenick tendered his unconditional resignation from the practice of law in the state on Feb. 10.