Heavily traveled Monroeville roads focus of PennDOT projects this year

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is set to open bids March 16 for paving projects that will include repairs to three major roads in Monroeville.

As part of PennDOT's “Group Paving Project,” the Monroeville portion will focus on 1.3 miles of Route 48 — Mosside Boulevard — from Cambridge Square to Route 22; 2.1 miles of Northern Pike from Pitcairn Road to Route 22 and 0.7 miles of Haymaker Road from Route 22 to Beatty Road.

Once PennDOT awards the bid, the contractor will decide when to begin roadwork. The earliest start would be May 8, said PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan.

The project's completion date has not been determined.

Work will include: milling, resurfacing, overlaying, drainage and repairs to shoulders.

“I highly doubt there will be detours, most likely it will be single-lane alternating traffic with a flagger or set of flaggers,” Cowan said.

Still, motorists should expect delays.

“These are obviously well-traveled roads. Motorists should prepare in advance before these projects begin by giving themselves some extra time, or perhaps finding alternate routes,” Cowan said.

Traffic studies show that approximately 17,582 motorists travel Northern Pike daily, while 12,685 and 11,477 motorists use Mosside Boulevard and Haymaker Road, respectively.

The entire project will cost between $6.5 million and $7.5 million. Other work included:

• Route 48 — Jacks Run Road — White Oak, 2.7 miles between Lincoln Way and Route 30.

• Electric Avenue in North Braddock, Chalfant and East Pittsburgh, 0.7 miles between Route 30 and Braddock Avenue.

Bids will be opened in June for work on Route 22 — William Penn Highway — from Route 48 to Rodi Road in Wilkins to install a synchronized traffic signal system expected to improve traffic flow.

The $1.7 million project essentially extends the project PennDOT did on Route 22 from Route 48 east through the Murrysville commercial strip. Since the synchronized light project debuted in early 2016, that stretch of Route 22 has seen traffic delays reduced by as much as one-third, officials said.

Cowan said roadwork originally slated to start this year on Route 30 just west of the Westinghouse Bridge has been pushed to an undetermined date.