Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Heavily traveled Monroeville roads focus of PennDOT projects this year
Samson X Horne | Friday, March 3, 2017, 5:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is set to open bids March 16 for paving projects that will include repairs to three major roads in Monroeville.

As part of PennDOT's “Group Paving Project,” the Monroeville portion will focus on 1.3 miles of Route 48 — Mosside Boulevard — from Cambridge Square to Route 22; 2.1 miles of Northern Pike from Pitcairn Road to Route 22 and 0.7 miles of Haymaker Road from Route 22 to Beatty Road.

Once PennDOT awards the bid, the contractor will decide when to begin roadwork. The earliest start would be May 8, said PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan.

The project's completion date has not been determined.

Work will include: milling, resurfacing, overlaying, drainage and repairs to shoulders.

“I highly doubt there will be detours, most likely it will be single-lane alternating traffic with a flagger or set of flaggers,” Cowan said.

Still, motorists should expect delays.

“These are obviously well-traveled roads. Motorists should prepare in advance before these projects begin by giving themselves some extra time, or perhaps finding alternate routes,” Cowan said.

Traffic studies show that approximately 17,582 motorists travel Northern Pike daily, while 12,685 and 11,477 motorists use Mosside Boulevard and Haymaker Road, respectively.

The entire project will cost between $6.5 million and $7.5 million. Other work included:

• Route 48 — Jacks Run Road — White Oak, 2.7 miles between Lincoln Way and Route 30.

• Electric Avenue in North Braddock, Chalfant and East Pittsburgh, 0.7 miles between Route 30 and Braddock Avenue.

Bids will be opened in June for work on Route 22 — William Penn Highway — from Route 48 to Rodi Road in Wilkins to install a synchronized traffic signal system expected to improve traffic flow.

The $1.7 million project essentially extends the project PennDOT did on Route 22 from Route 48 east through the Murrysville commercial strip. Since the synchronized light project debuted in early 2016, that stretch of Route 22 has seen traffic delays reduced by as much as one-third, officials said.

Cowan said roadwork originally slated to start this year on Route 30 just west of the Westinghouse Bridge has been pushed to an undetermined date.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.