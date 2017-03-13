Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Gateway High School's winter guard advances to world championship
Samson X Horne | Monday, March 13, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
Submitted.
Gateway Winter Guard performs at a recent competition. The group earned a berth in the winter guard world championships this year in Dayton, Ohio.
Submitted
Jenna Beam performs with the Gateway School District Winter Guard at a recent competition.

Gateway High School's winter guard totes a top-three national ranking after an abbreviated rendition of the Broadway musical “Sunset Boulevard” helped it beat 22 teams from seven states in a regional competition at Norwin High School recently.

That victory etched a place for the team at the Winter Guard International World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, next month. The group is third in the scholastic A unit rankings of the WGI, behind schools from Texas and North Carolina. Teams are ranked based on scores received at competitions throughout the year.

Winter guard is an indoor color guard competition performed to recorded music rather than a live band or orchestra. With origins in military ceremonies, broadway show tunes aren't the norm at a winter guard competition.

“We're pushing the box a little with bit with this one. We're telling more of a story instead of just performing to music in the background,” Director Bob Read said about the Broadway routine.

Read, who was the band director at Gateway for 35 years until his retirement in 2016, said acting will engage the audience more than the typical winter guard performance, but the challenge will be to pack enough emotion for the audience “to have a journey” in a small window of time.

“We're telling the story of a Broadway musical through a five-minute, 13-second synopsis,” Read said.

Students who are part of the guard are well aware of the challenge. They will be wearing 1940s-era costumes that feature fur cuffs and elegant gowns, while producing synchronized dance movements and tossing rifles high into the air and catching them.

“It's definitely not what you'd expect,” said Rachel Borst, a senior captain who plays the lead role of Norma Desmond in the routine.

Playing the lead is something she has had to get used to.

“It makes me nervous having every person in the crowd look at me,” Borst said.

Still, she enjoys getting attention as a team. Winter guard doesn't have the distractions for the audience like there are when performing as a color guard during halftime of a high school football game.

“People don't pay much attention to us, because they're worried about the football game,” she said.

Fellow captain Sierra Thimons agreed.

“We finally get the attention we've been working for,” said Thimons, adding that they practice 12 hours a week and attend competitions that are sometimes longer than six hours.

The WGI ranking and earning a berth in the world championship competition has been a confidence booster and made the hard work worth it for the team.

“We're not just good in the U.S., but the whole world,” Borst said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

