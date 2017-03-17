Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

PennDOT project aims to ease traffic snarls on Route 22 in Monroeville
Samson X Horne | Friday, March 17, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenc | For The Tribune-Review
Traffic lights on Route 22 will be synchonized starting at this intersection with Route 48 in Monroeville in a PennDOT project aimed at improving the flow of cars on the highway.

Updated 12 minutes ago

Drive. Stop for a red light. Drive. Stop for a red light. Drive. Stop for a really long red light. That's been the story along Route 22 in Monroeville for decades.

But PennDOT says it's in the advanced stage of planning a project to cut significant time from the four-mile trip on the road through the municipality and Wilkins, which can take upward of 30 minutes.

The installation of synchronized traffic signals — an extension of a system added on Route 22 through Murrysville last year — will start in August and completion is expected by July 2018.

Monroeville Mayor Greg Erosenko said he's tickled to work with PennDOT to ease traffic on the roadway.

“It's been an issue for years and years. On (routes) 48 and 22, (traffic) backs up horrifically,” he said.“I can't imagine any residents complaining if we get traffic moving in a timely manner.”

The intersection is one of the busiest in the state, with approximately 30,000 motorists per day and 150,000 on the weekend, according to PennDOT statistics.

The equipment will be put in at 14 intersections from Mosside Boulevard — Route 48 — in Monroeville to Rodi Road in Wilkins. The system uses radar to coordinate traffic lights to service turn lanes and side streets based on demand rather than changing from green to red at regular intervals.

Last year, the system was put in place on nine miles of Route 22 from Mellon Road in Murrysville to the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Monroeville, where it has gotten rave reviews for improving traffic flow.

“It works. I was impressed. I had green lights the whole way,” Monroeville Councilman Steve Duncan said about a recent trip through the Murrysville stretch of the road.

Statistics from a study done last year by the company that installed the system shows it is doing what it is supposed to do:

• A 20 percent reduction in westbound traffic delays during the morning rush hours.

• A 34 percent reduction in eastbound traffic delays during the afternoon rush hours.

• An overall 13 percent reduction in delays over the course of an average day.

The study compared traffic for two weeks before and after the system was put in place by the Kansas company, Rhythm Engineering.

Todd Kravits, a district engineer for PennDOT, said the average time waiting at a traffic light in the Murrysville section was reduced by 55 percent by the synchronized system.

“That's pretty big time savings. We're not necessarily expecting the same results on Business 22, but, nevertheless, there should be substantial reductions in delays,” Kravits said.

Monroeville has 27,000 residents, and according to the state Department of Community and Economic Development, 30,000 people work in the municipality, most of those along or near Route 22.

Ron Williams lives in Penn Hills. After he gets off work, he often travels to a store in the Miracle Mile shopping center on Route 22 to visit with his daughter who works there. Normally, he tries to circumvent traffic by getting on the Parkway and getting off at the Route 48 exit, but that doesn't work during rush hour.

“Traffic is backed up onto the ramp, so that's a no,” Williams, 54, said.

Williams said that a system to alleviate the congestion problem is long overdue.

“They need to get on it,” he said. “Between here and the mall can get pretty rough.”

Kravits said that while synchronized signals will ease the amount of traffic on the business corridor in Monroeville, they are also going to create a safer road.

“We're doing our best to make roadways operate as efficiently as possible and make roadways safer by reducing aggressive driving when people try to beat the light and also limiting rear-end crashes with less stops,” he said.

Sean Logan, CEO of Visit Monroeville and president of the chamber of commerce, welcomes the move to ease congestion.

“Any time you have technology improve the flow of traffic, it's a benefit to business,” Logan said. “Traffic is a bad word for most people, because they don't want to sit in it. But in business, traffic is good. It means that people are shopping or buying food or gas, so businesses are making money.”

At the same time, he said, businesses don't want traffic to be an impediment to generating business.

“Everybody's in a hurry and running late as it is. With technology on (the motorist's) side, it will be a benefit for shoppers, travelers and employees,” Logan said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.