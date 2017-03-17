PennDOT project aims to ease traffic snarls on Route 22 in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drive. Stop for a red light. Drive. Stop for a red light. Drive. Stop for a really long red light. That's been the story along Route 22 in Monroeville for decades.

But PennDOT says it's in the advanced stage of planning a project to cut significant time from the four-mile trip on the road through the municipality and Wilkins, which can take upward of 30 minutes.

The installation of synchronized traffic signals — an extension of a system added on Route 22 through Murrysville last year — will start in August and completion is expected by July 2018.

Monroeville Mayor Greg Erosenko said he's tickled to work with PennDOT to ease traffic on the roadway.

“It's been an issue for years and years. On (routes) 48 and 22, (traffic) backs up horrifically,” he said.“I can't imagine any residents complaining if we get traffic moving in a timely manner.”

The intersection is one of the busiest in the state, with approximately 30,000 motorists per day and 150,000 on the weekend, according to PennDOT statistics.

The equipment will be put in at 14 intersections from Mosside Boulevard — Route 48 — in Monroeville to Rodi Road in Wilkins. The system uses radar to coordinate traffic lights to service turn lanes and side streets based on demand rather than changing from green to red at regular intervals.

Last year, the system was put in place on nine miles of Route 22 from Mellon Road in Murrysville to the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Monroeville, where it has gotten rave reviews for improving traffic flow.

“It works. I was impressed. I had green lights the whole way,” Monroeville Councilman Steve Duncan said about a recent trip through the Murrysville stretch of the road.

Statistics from a study done last year by the company that installed the system shows it is doing what it is supposed to do:

• A 20 percent reduction in westbound traffic delays during the morning rush hours.

• A 34 percent reduction in eastbound traffic delays during the afternoon rush hours.

• An overall 13 percent reduction in delays over the course of an average day.

The study compared traffic for two weeks before and after the system was put in place by the Kansas company, Rhythm Engineering.

Todd Kravits, a district engineer for PennDOT, said the average time waiting at a traffic light in the Murrysville section was reduced by 55 percent by the synchronized system.

“That's pretty big time savings. We're not necessarily expecting the same results on Business 22, but, nevertheless, there should be substantial reductions in delays,” Kravits said.

Monroeville has 27,000 residents, and according to the state Department of Community and Economic Development, 30,000 people work in the municipality, most of those along or near Route 22.

Ron Williams lives in Penn Hills. After he gets off work, he often travels to a store in the Miracle Mile shopping center on Route 22 to visit with his daughter who works there. Normally, he tries to circumvent traffic by getting on the Parkway and getting off at the Route 48 exit, but that doesn't work during rush hour.

“Traffic is backed up onto the ramp, so that's a no,” Williams, 54, said.

Williams said that a system to alleviate the congestion problem is long overdue.

“They need to get on it,” he said. “Between here and the mall can get pretty rough.”

Kravits said that while synchronized signals will ease the amount of traffic on the business corridor in Monroeville, they are also going to create a safer road.

“We're doing our best to make roadways operate as efficiently as possible and make roadways safer by reducing aggressive driving when people try to beat the light and also limiting rear-end crashes with less stops,” he said.

Sean Logan, CEO of Visit Monroeville and president of the chamber of commerce, welcomes the move to ease congestion.

“Any time you have technology improve the flow of traffic, it's a benefit to business,” Logan said. “Traffic is a bad word for most people, because they don't want to sit in it. But in business, traffic is good. It means that people are shopping or buying food or gas, so businesses are making money.”

At the same time, he said, businesses don't want traffic to be an impediment to generating business.

“Everybody's in a hurry and running late as it is. With technology on (the motorist's) side, it will be a benefit for shoppers, travelers and employees,” Logan said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.