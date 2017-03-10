Gateway building easily pass tests for lead

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Recent tests show that drinking water at Gateway School District buildings is not tainted by high levels of lead.

Capital Technologies tested all 94 fountains throughout the district's schools and other buildings and the results determined no action is necessary, officials said.

Test results showed the following:

• 85 percent of the fountains tested at less than one part per billion

• 9.5 percent tested at less than two parts per billion

• 5 percent tested at less than six parts per billion

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires corrective action when lead levels exceed 15 parts per billion.

“Our levels, even at the worst case, are 2 1⁄ 2 times better than that,” said Bob Brown, Gateway facilities director. “As a good safety practice we are considering instituting (tests) on a regular basis.”

Superintendent Bill Short said the district took the initiative to have the tests conducted in light of problems with lead discovered in water systems nationally and locally.

“We took the lead on this ourselves, (because of) all of the public negativity going on in some school districts,” he said.

Since February, three Butler Area school district administrators have resigned in the wake of an ongoing investigation involving lead-tainted water that forced an elementary school to shut down. A class-action lawsuit against the district alleged that lead levels in water at the school was 200 to 300 percent higher than safe standards.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.