Monroeville's success has DA looking to expand surveillance camera program

Citing Monroeville's recent success in catching criminals using newly installed surveillance cameras, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office now wants to expand the program.

District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. has been meeting with North Versailles, Penn Township, White Oak, McKeesport and Turtle Creek officials to seek their participation in an arrangement that would let the police departments share surveillance.

Using a grant from the district attorney's office, Monroeville went live with surveillance cameras in October. Since that time, Monroeville cops have used the equipment to investigate crimes that included robbery and a shooting.

On Wednesday night, the camera system helped the department assist Pitcairn with investigation of a double-shooting, Monroeville police Chief Doug Cole said.

“We were able to place the getaway vehicle and trace how it left our community,” he said.

He was skeptical of the cameras at first, but they've exceeded his expectations.

“I was wrong,” Cole said. “They're second to none.”

The system also helped Monroeville police nab two armed robbery suspects who held up the Puff tobacco store on Center Road in February. The cameras showed the duo's car fleeing toward routes 22 and 48 and filmed the car's license plate as they changed clothes.

“With the camera systems, we are certainly solving crimes,” said Monroeville Mayor Greg Erosenko.

He agrees that neighboring elected officials should participate in the surveillance program.

“What cost do you put on public safety? That's the real issue here,” the mayor said. “In my opinion, that's our number one priority.”

Zappala said regionalizing the camera systems into a network will allow departments to work together and become “one municipality.”

“The idea is that technology has broken down municipal barriers,” Zappala said. “In terms of patrol and pursuit, everybody's working under one scheme and on the same page.”

A fatal Thanksgiving crash that killed a young couple and 2-year-old girl in North Versailles at routes 30 and 48 prompted a camera installation at that location.

State Rep. Joe Markosek, D-Monroeville, said that he is speaking with PennDOT in the hope of working with them to use cameras to assist police.

“We want ... to use the resources that they have. This is a combined effort,” Markosek said.

Zappala's office bought a dozen cameras for Monroeville – at an average cost $1,500 each – funded by money and goods confiscated in drug cases, Zappala said.

The municipality also chipped in for cameras, along with business groups Visit Monroeville and the Monroeville Chamber of Commerce.

Monroeville has 25 cameras on its network; five intersections have cameras going in each direction, including one of the busiest intersections in the state at routes 22 and 48.

