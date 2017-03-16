Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville's success has DA looking to expand surveillance camera program
Samson X Horne | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
Samson Horne | Tribune-Review
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. speaks at the Monroeville council chambers about surveillance cameras and other issues, March 16, 2017.

Updated 19 minutes ago

Citing Monroeville's recent success in catching criminals using newly installed surveillance cameras, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office now wants to expand the program.

District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. has been meeting with North Versailles, Penn Township, White Oak, McKeesport and Turtle Creek officials to seek their participation in an arrangement that would let the police departments share surveillance.

Using a grant from the district attorney's office, Monroeville went live with surveillance cameras in October. Since that time, Monroeville cops have used the equipment to investigate crimes that included robbery and a shooting.

On Wednesday night, the camera system helped the department assist Pitcairn with investigation of a double-shooting, Monroeville police Chief Doug Cole said.

“We were able to place the getaway vehicle and trace how it left our community,” he said.

He was skeptical of the cameras at first, but they've exceeded his expectations.

“I was wrong,” Cole said. “They're second to none.”

The system also helped Monroeville police nab two armed robbery suspects who held up the Puff tobacco store on Center Road in February. The cameras showed the duo's car fleeing toward routes 22 and 48 and filmed the car's license plate as they changed clothes.

“With the camera systems, we are certainly solving crimes,” said Monroeville Mayor Greg Erosenko.

He agrees that neighboring elected officials should participate in the surveillance program.

“What cost do you put on public safety? That's the real issue here,” the mayor said. “In my opinion, that's our number one priority.”

Zappala said regionalizing the camera systems into a network will allow departments to work together and become “one municipality.”

“The idea is that technology has broken down municipal barriers,” Zappala said. “In terms of patrol and pursuit, everybody's working under one scheme and on the same page.”

A fatal Thanksgiving crash that killed a young couple and 2-year-old girl in North Versailles at routes 30 and 48 prompted a camera installation at that location.

State Rep. Joe Markosek, D-Monroeville, said that he is speaking with PennDOT in the hope of working with them to use cameras to assist police.

“We want ... to use the resources that they have. This is a combined effort,” Markosek said.

Zappala's office bought a dozen cameras for Monroeville – at an average cost $1,500 each – funded by money and goods confiscated in drug cases, Zappala said.

The municipality also chipped in for cameras, along with business groups Visit Monroeville and the Monroeville Chamber of Commerce.

Monroeville has 25 cameras on its network; five intersections have cameras going in each direction, including one of the busiest intersections in the state at routes 22 and 48.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.