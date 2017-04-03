Mild winter equals salt surplus for communities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A mild winter led to savings for municipalities in the region.

Monroeville Manager Tim Little said the municipality usually budgets $560,000 for salt every year, but in the past two winters spent only $342,000 and $334,000, respectively.

Monroeville also had a 2,500-ton salt surplus from last season.

Normally, Monroeville budgets for 6,000 tons, but only purchased 4,800 tons because of the surplus. It used 3,300 tons — the original surplus, plus 800 tons it purchased.

With this winter seemingly over, they are sitting on a surplus of 4,000 tons.

It is unclear how much money for salt will be left over in this year's financial plan.

“We have the rafters stocked down at the salt shed, but who knows,” Little said. “We don't know what savings we're going to have, if any. I think, by and large, it's been a relatively light winter. It wasn't like it was three years ago that's for sure, when we were getting nickel-and-dimed. We've had two mild winters. Last year was real mild. This one was mild. Sooner or later, you're going to catch a bad one.”

Public Works Director Mike Adams said this winter's snowfall “started early and ended late,” but there wasn't much in between.

“Our biggest issue with salt was in December with the freezing rain and single digit temperatures,” he said.

The day's rainfall would keep freezing over at night, he said.

The team of 14 public works employees treat about 110 miles of road, including most of the county and state roads, for which the municipality is reimbursed.

Adams said there is surplus money in the department's overtime budget as well. This winter only had 18 overtime days when crews were dispatched after normal working hours or on weekends.

“We just budget for snow and ice based on what's happened the past five years,” Adams said. “We will have a surplus in the budget because of last winter; we're sitting at only half, or just over half, of what we'd budgeted for.”

There was $653,495 for snow and ice control in this year's budget.

Adams said he hopes there is enough saved by the end of the year for a backhoe.

“We're in the process right now as far as getting quotes,” he said. “I'll sit down with Tim and see what monies we have exactly left and go from there.”

The money saved from 2016 was used to purchase two Chevy pickups for snow removal, Adams said.

Penn Hills' domefilled to capacity

Penn Hills Public Works Superintendent Gerry Nosal said winter was milder than a normal year, but it wasn't “quite as mild as people thought.”

The municipality normally receives about 42 inches of snowfall. This year it got 39 inches. Last year, there was only 27 inches.

“Our salt usage was about the same. There wasn't much snow in February. It was mostly in March,” Nosal said.

His department spent $344,740 on salt this year and used about 5,500 tons, including a surplus from last year of 2,000 tons.

This year's unused portion — about 4,500 tons — will fill the salt dome to capacity, Nosal said.

Penn Hills' snow removal crew has 14 drivers covering 10 to 15 miles apiece, with total coverage of about 200 miles of roadway, including PennDOT and municipal roads, along with one-way and dead-end streets.

Plum saving for 2018

Plum Manager Mike Thomas said his town tends to spend the budgeted amount on salt annually, regardless if it's a mild winter, to prepare for the following season and save on next year's costs.

“We always have salt on hand,” he said. “We anticipate price increases next year, so we buy as much as we can now with the storage on hand. We get more for our money now, and I have that salt on hand in case we get that freak October snow.”

The borough budgeted $250,000 for salt in 2016 and purchased about 3,570 tons. Thomas said the borough budgeted $210,000 for salt this year.

Plum has more than 20 trucks available for winter maintenance of about 300 miles of roadway.

Thomas said Plum budgeted $83,000 in overtime for salt removal and may have saved $10,000 as a result of the mild winter.

Plum's salt shed holds about 8,000 tons.

“It's really hard to estimate what's actually in there,” Thomas said. “We probably have 2,000 to 3,000 tons in there right now. We go through about 8,000 to 10,000 tons a year. I will be buying salt shortly, some of which is likely to be used in 2018.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com. Staff writer Samson X Horne contributed to this report.