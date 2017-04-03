Gateway rejects request to reinstate 9th-grade exploratory program at Forbes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dave McGill is asking the Gateway School Board to bring back a program for freshmen that allowed them to attend nearby Forbes Road Career and Technology Center to explore career opportunities.

McGill is former president of the board for the school that offers career programs such as cosmetology and auto repair to students from several area school districts. He said Gateway's decision last year not to send ninth-graders to the school restricts students who aren't interested in college from discovering other opportunities.

“We all know college isn't for everybody. Why not let them see what they want to do sooner?” McGill said at a recent Gateway school board meeting.

From 2013 to 2016, the district allowed ninth-graders to attend Forbes Road to participate in several vocational programs for a half-day each day in three- to four-week intervals.

Gateway officials said students cannot start earning graduation credits for vocational classes until 10th grade, so letting freshmen attend exploratory courses as electives at Forbes took time away from attending more meaningful classes at the high school. In addition, the district saves about $150,000 a year by not sending freshmen to the school, officials said.

Board member Chad Stubenbort thinks the students are better-suited taking classes required for graduation, such as economics or consumer science, than spending time on electives.

“Though they get credits for taking the elective class, they aren't fulfilling graduation requirements,” Stubenbort said. “Going to Forbes isn't the best for ninth-graders academically.”

Ed McMullen, director of vocational education for Forbes Road, said some parents are disappointed freshmen are not allowed to go to the program.

“They sampled everything and could decide where they wanted to go,” McMullen said. “I think the ninth-graders benefited.”

Gateway Superintendent Bill Short said letting freshmen attend classes at Forbes each day could slow their acclimation into the high school during their first year. Short said most of the nine schools that send students to Forbes have pulled ninth-graders out of the program. Only Penn Hills continues to send students to the exploratory courses.

“It appears that due to low interest from among all sending schools, the ninth-grade exploratory program could be eliminated from their offerings in the future,” Short said.

McMullen confirmed Penn Hills is the only school sending students to the program but said that's enough to keep it alive.

“As long as people are willing to send freshmen, we'll keep it open to them,” he said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.