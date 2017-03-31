Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville police investigating robbery/assault on Gateway school bus

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 31, 2017, 11:54 a.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Monroeville police are investigating an incident in which a Gateway High School student robbed and assaulted another student on a school bus.

Police Chief Doug Cole said the altercation occurred Thursday afternoon after school.

He said police spoke with a male victim, and the incident remains under investigation. No further information was released from police.

Gateway School Board member Mary Beth Cirucci described the incident as “a fight on the bus over a cell phone.”

The altercation occurred near the end of the route in the Garden City neighborhood when approximately five students were still aboard.

Cirucci said it is “still too premature” to determine exactly what happened during the incident.

“We do know one kid went after another kid that took his phone,” said Cirucci.

The school's administration will be looking at video from cameras on the bus that might have captured the incident and questioning the other students who were on board, she said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.