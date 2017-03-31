Monroeville police investigating robbery/assault on Gateway school bus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville police are investigating an incident in which a Gateway High School student robbed and assaulted another student on a school bus.

Police Chief Doug Cole said the altercation occurred Thursday afternoon after school.

He said police spoke with a male victim, and the incident remains under investigation. No further information was released from police.

Gateway School Board member Mary Beth Cirucci described the incident as “a fight on the bus over a cell phone.”

The altercation occurred near the end of the route in the Garden City neighborhood when approximately five students were still aboard.

Cirucci said it is “still too premature” to determine exactly what happened during the incident.

“We do know one kid went after another kid that took his phone,” said Cirucci.

The school's administration will be looking at video from cameras on the bus that might have captured the incident and questioning the other students who were on board, she said.