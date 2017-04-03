Monroeville cops charge Gateway athlete after alleged robbery-assault on school bus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville police have charged a Gateway High School two-sport athlete with two felonies, accusing him of robbing and assaulting another student on a school bus last week.

Harvey Glenn Hicks Jr., no address available, has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault, and three misdemeanors — strangulation, making terroristic threats and simple assault.

According to the criminal complaint, the unidentified victim said Hicks, a starter on the Gators' football and basketball teams, grabbed his iPhone 6 from his hand while traveling home Thursday afternoon in the area of Blueberry Drive.

When the the boy went after Hicks to retrieve the phone, Hicks allegedly grabbed the youth around the neck and choked him. He's also accused of slamming the boy on to the bus floor, forcing his right arm behind his back and punching him repeatedly in the head and face.

Hicks allegedly told the victim that he was going to kill him, the complaint said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital via ambulance, but no information on his condition was available.

Hicks was arraigned Monday morning before Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey Herbst and released after posting 10 percent of a $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled April 17 before Herbst.

Gateway Superintendent William Short, in an email in response to a request for information about Hicks' status within the district, said he couldn't discuss any matter involving student discipline.

Monroeville police Chief Doug Cole said police reviewed video footage from the bus.