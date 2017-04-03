Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Gateway athlete charged after alleged assault on school bus

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's Harvey Hicks brings the ball up court against Brashear's Richard Gainer on Dec. 27, 2016, during a game at Gateway High School.
Facebook
Harvey Hicks Jr.

Updated 12 minutes ago

Monroeville police have charged a Gateway High School two-sport athlete with two felonies, accusing him of robbing and assaulting another student on a school bus last week.

Harvey Glenn Hicks Jr., no street address available, has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault, and three misdemeanors – strangulation, making terroristic threats and simple assault.

Hicks, a starter on the Gators' football and basketball teams, was arraigned Monday morning before Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey Herbst and released after posting 10 percent of a $5,000 bond.

Details of the incident weren't immediately available Monday morning, but the incident Thursday afternoon reportedly arose over the alleged theft of a cellphone.

Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said police reviewed video footage from the bus.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.