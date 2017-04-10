Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Academy offers glimpse into officers' work
Samson X Horne | Monday, April 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Dispatchers Ben Rudd and Logan Stadler demonstrate the camera and computer equipment in the dispatch center to Amanda Estok and members of the Citizens Police Adademy class on Wednesday night, April 5.
Detective William Trogler of the Penn Hills Police Department explains the process of securing evidence during a tour of the Monroeville Police Station the first night of the Citizens Police Academy.

Updated 2 hours ago

Citizen Police Academy is giving a group of regular folks the chance to learn first-hand about how officers fight crime.

The first session of the eight-week program had a curriculum focused on hands-on training – giving students an experience beyond sitting in a classroom and watching videos.

Courses were led by Penn Hills Detective Bill Trogler and Monroeville police Chief Doug Cole.

Trogler said the interactive format provides an “enjoyable, enlightening and eye-opening experience.”

“We want to make sure everybody really gets to experience what we're doing,” he said.

The 16 students will meet every Wednesday at the Monroeville Police Department for the next two ,. months in two- or three-hour sessions, doing things like investigating a mock crime scene, participating in traffic stop simulations, seeing how a police dog identifies drugs, shooting at a firing range or being trained on a machine that simulates crimes in action.

“You'll get a taste of what our officers go through everyday in the street,” Cole told the students.

The first session included a tour of the Monroeville department by Cpl. Mark Kandrack, a 32-year veteran.

Kandrack showed the students the facility's garage, dispatch center, interrogation rooms, weapons stock and the evidence room. He also gave an overview of interrogation techniques, and showed the group the process for booking suspects.

“You're seeing the side of police that most people don't get to see,” he said.

Twin sisters Tamisha and Tameka Williams, 21, of Monroeville signed up for the academy because they are interested in pursuing careers as police officers.

“It's better than having a book thrown at you. You get to learn actual police training,” Tameka said.

Lifelong Penn Hills resident Pam Smeaton signed on because she said she's always been interested in law enforcement and is impressed that the municipalities can offer training for laymen.

Though she's looking forward to shooting a gun for the first time and witnessing the K-9s sniff out drugs, she's happy for the chance to get a feel for what officers go through every day.

“I fear for them these days with all of the officers that have been killed over the past couple of years,” Smeaton said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

