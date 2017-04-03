Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Former Monroeville teacher waives prelim on DUI charge

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 2:42 p.m.
Michael Mastorovich, Gateway High School teacher accused of DUI after allegedly crashing his car on campus Jan. 24, 2017.

A former Gateway High School teacher charged with DUI, public drunkenness and criminal mischief waived his case to court.

Michael Mastorovich, 54, of Plum was scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst Monday morning, but opted to move his case directly to Allegheny County courts. A charge of resisting arrest was withdrawn.

Monroeville police filed the charges Jan. 24 after Mastorovich allegedly crashed his car on the high school campus that morning.

Police said Mastorovich, who taught social studies and special education in the district for eight years, had bloodshot eyes and failed field sobriety tests.

He resigned shortly after the incident.

