Monroeville police charge second Gateway student in school bus altercation

A second Gateway student was charged as a result of an altercation on a school bus last week.

Dontae Robinson, 19, of Garden City Drive, Monroeville, is charged with theft and receiving stolen property, Monroeville police said.

The charges stem from an incident in which Harvey Glenn Hicks Jr., 18, of Valley View Drive, Monroeville, allegedly choked another student, slammed him to the floor of the bus, punched him repeatedly and took his iPhone 6 and threw it onto a seat, according to a criminal complaint.

Robinson is accused of taking the phone after it was discarded. He admitted to stealing the phone when he gave it to police the following day, a criminal complaint said.

Hicks, who is free on bond, is charged with robbery, aggravated assault and related charges.

Robinson was arraigned before Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey Herbst and released him on his own recognizance pending a preliminary hearing scheduled April 17.

Detectives used surveillance video from the bus to determine what charges would be filed against the students, the complaint said.

Citing student confidentiality in disciplinary matters, Gateway Superintendent William Short declined comment.