Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

1,000 Monroeville residents sought for annual cleanup April 22
Samson X Horne | Monday, April 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Joe Sedlak is hoping this is the year that Monroeville can get 1,000 residents to participate in its annual cleanup day.

The 22nd Annual Jack Sedlak Memorial Clean Up will be held April 22 throughout the municipality.

The event was named after Joe's father, a former Monroeville councilman who strived for a cleaner community, who died of cancer in 1995.

“It's all kind of falling into place. It's the 22nd time we're doing it. It's on April 22, and you've got Route 22 running through our business district,” Sedlak said.

Residents are encouraged to volunteer by choosing their own area to pick up litter — from sidewalks, road sides, parks and other public areas.

“As we move into spring season, folks look around and see how much trash and debris has accumulated over the winter. There's a duty to clean the community,” said Sean Logan, CEO of Visit Monroeville and president of the chamber of commerce.

Most people participate as part of a group — either Boy or Girl Scout troops, church groups and local businesses.

PennDOT supplies bags, gloves and vests for participants. No children are allowed to participate near main roads in the community and are urged to clean parks or other safe areas.

Most of the garbage picked up consists of the usual cans, bottles and food wrappers, but some volunteers have found money in the past — one man found a $100 bill last year and others have found $20 bills.

“Boy Scouts found a snow blower one year and a lawn mower. I found a vehicle axle,” Sedlak said.

The past several years have brought between 500 and 600 volunteers, with the exception of last year, when just over 400 participated.

“I believe it snowed last year, so we were a little slow. But we're due for a nice day. It's been cold the past couple of years. It's kind of surprising because we have it in the third or fourth week in April, near Earth Day,” Sedlak said.

If weather conditions hamper the cleanup, participants can use their items to clean another day.

“We just want it to get done,” Sedlak said.

After the cleanup, the municipality will host a picnic at Monroeville Community Park West with hot dogs, chips, cookies, watermelon and drinks. Prizes will be given away, including Pirates and Steelers gear, a trip to Seven Springs and passes to the Pittsburgh Zoo.

Residents who want to participate in the cleanup can find forms on the municipal website and turn them in to the recreation department. Registration must be done by April 17.

The first 250 residents to register will receive a free T-shirt.

Samson X Horne is aTribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.