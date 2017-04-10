1,000 Monroeville residents sought for annual cleanup April 22

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joe Sedlak is hoping this is the year that Monroeville can get 1,000 residents to participate in its annual cleanup day.

The 22nd Annual Jack Sedlak Memorial Clean Up will be held April 22 throughout the municipality.

The event was named after Joe's father, a former Monroeville councilman who strived for a cleaner community, who died of cancer in 1995.

“It's all kind of falling into place. It's the 22nd time we're doing it. It's on April 22, and you've got Route 22 running through our business district,” Sedlak said.

Residents are encouraged to volunteer by choosing their own area to pick up litter — from sidewalks, road sides, parks and other public areas.

“As we move into spring season, folks look around and see how much trash and debris has accumulated over the winter. There's a duty to clean the community,” said Sean Logan, CEO of Visit Monroeville and president of the chamber of commerce.

Most people participate as part of a group — either Boy or Girl Scout troops, church groups and local businesses.

PennDOT supplies bags, gloves and vests for participants. No children are allowed to participate near main roads in the community and are urged to clean parks or other safe areas.

Most of the garbage picked up consists of the usual cans, bottles and food wrappers, but some volunteers have found money in the past — one man found a $100 bill last year and others have found $20 bills.

“Boy Scouts found a snow blower one year and a lawn mower. I found a vehicle axle,” Sedlak said.

The past several years have brought between 500 and 600 volunteers, with the exception of last year, when just over 400 participated.

“I believe it snowed last year, so we were a little slow. But we're due for a nice day. It's been cold the past couple of years. It's kind of surprising because we have it in the third or fourth week in April, near Earth Day,” Sedlak said.

If weather conditions hamper the cleanup, participants can use their items to clean another day.

“We just want it to get done,” Sedlak said.

After the cleanup, the municipality will host a picnic at Monroeville Community Park West with hot dogs, chips, cookies, watermelon and drinks. Prizes will be given away, including Pirates and Steelers gear, a trip to Seven Springs and passes to the Pittsburgh Zoo.

Residents who want to participate in the cleanup can find forms on the municipal website and turn them in to the recreation department. Registration must be done by April 17.

The first 250 residents to register will receive a free T-shirt.

Samson X Horne is aTribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.