Monroeville council backs radar use by local police

Monroeville council passed a resolution last week declaring its support of proposed state legislation to allow local police to use radar as a tool for detecting speeding motorists.

Pennsylvania is the only state that does not allow local officers to use radar to detect speed.

Similar legislation has gone before lawmakers every year since 1985, only to die in committees.

This is the first time council has passed a resolution supporting the resolution, said Monroeville Mayor Greg Erosenko.

“We are not going to use it to pull revenue,” Erosenko said. “We just want people to slow down, that's all.”

Henry Wiehagen, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91, said he isn't sure why legislators won't pass a bill that he believes would save lives.

“They've had no problem with state police using it for years. But, they set the rules, we can only enforce them,” Wiehagen said.

Monroeville police Chief Doug Cole has been lobbying to get to get radar legislation passed since 1997.

To enforce speed limits, Monroeville police use an electric non-radar device, or ENRAD system—which uses lasers between two sets of bars to determine speed. The device measures the elapsed time between the two beams and calculates the speed.

Cole said that it will take two or three of his officers to work the machine properly — taking officers out of patrol — so the device is only used during enforcement details.

Beyond inconvenience, Cole said radar is more accurate than ENRAD.

“Supporting radar has always been the right thing to do,” said Cole. “We need to get legislation to promote that technology and make roads safer across the state.”

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.